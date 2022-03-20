REINBECK — Corbin Fuelling and Gunner Meyer briefly looked at each other and shook hands.
The Jesup shooting guard and Wapsie Valley wing picked up a handful of plaudits at the conclusion of the North Iowa Cedar League Senior All-Star game in helping lead the Dark team to a pair of wins and cleaning up the individual contests Friday at Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Meyer scored 20 points as the Dark team won the three-quarter game, 46-43, and the Elam-ending fourth quarter, 15-10. Fuelling netted 17 in the game and hit the game-winner to close the final frame.
“It was a lot of fun coming out here to not try super-hard but to just ball with everyone,” Meyer said. “It was definitely competitive at times. Toward the end of the fourth quarter, we were all going pretty hard.”
Meyer won the dunk contest and participated in the 3-point contest, getting into the semifinal round before falling.
“Why not do both?” he asked rhetorically. “The 3-point contest, I tried to go with all bank shots. I missed a couple dunks, but got through and finished strong.”
Fuelling reached the 3-point final before falling, 5-4, to Union Comunity’s TJ Freeland. Fuelling was one of two J-Hawks to participate. Parker McHone scored five points for the Light team, which also featured Oelwein’s Cole Hamilton and Andrew Rownd.
Rownd shone, putting up six points along with a handful of rebounds and three steals.
“It was for sure fun to be able to compete again,” he said. “It’s nice when you don’t have to be nervous or anything, you’re just playing for fun.”
Added Hamilton, “It was exciting watching him play. I was getting pumped for him watching him score.”
Hamilton scored nine and grabbed a few rebounds. He participated in the dunk contest, but didn’t make the final round.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hamilton said. “Got to play with guys I usually compete with. They’re all great guys.”