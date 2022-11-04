Dawson Schmit hadn’t planned on wrestling beyond this prep season.
Yet he will, after committing to Division II Upper Iowa University on Thursday, which he announced via social media.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 5:46 pm
“Honestly, I didn’t really plan on going to college to wrestle. I guess I just wanted to do something after (high school) and Upper Iowa was one of the first schools that contacted me,” he messaged. “I am glad that I was able to announce it before the season started.”
Schmit is a three-time top-5 placewinner (fourth, third, fifth, respectively) with a 117-21 record. He has multiple North Iowa Cedar League and district championships heading into senior year.
