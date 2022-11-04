Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit has committed to wrestle at Upper Iowa after graduation.

 File photo

Dawson Schmit hadn’t planned on wrestling beyond this prep season.

Yet he will, after committing to Division II Upper Iowa University on Thursday, which he announced via social media.

