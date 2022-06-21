FAIRBANK — The lone senior was showered with praise.
Miss Readlyn continued her weekend party.
And Wapsie Valley pushed through its lone moment of adversity during a 13-1, 6-3, North Iowa Cedar League East sweep of Oelwein on Monday.
The home team (10-9, 5-5) reached .500 again in league play and has a stranglehold on third place in the five-team conference with two single games left on the schedule.
“It was a good pair of wins to get on senior night,” senior Ellie Neil said. “We all played together and as one team. We got hits when we needed to, got pitching.”
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth in game 2, Wapsie’s Sydney Matthias, the aforementioned Miss Readlyn, singled with two outs and moved to second with Neil’s single.
Reagan Barnes cracked a double for a 3-all game and then Elle Voy bashed a three-run home run off Oelwein’s Ella Schunk for the lead. Until that inning, the Husky junior scattered three hits, walked one and hit a batter.
“We’re fighters,” Matthias said. “We don’t give up. The game wasn’t over, so we weren’t worried, I guess. Yeah, we were losing, but faith in your teammate and trust to battle our way back out.”
Added Neil, “We weren’t down on ourselves. We knew we were fighters, like Sydney said, and we could come back.”
Neil was touched for three runs in the opening five innings, with just one earned. But after the fifth when Oelwein’s Emma Smock doubled in Jaylynn Craun for a 3-2 edge, Neil recorded four consecutive outs twice over the next nine batters and ceded just two singles in the sixth and seventh innings.
She finished the complete game with one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts to reach 4-4 and help Wapsie win its third straight game.
“I just had to keep calm and keep pitching,” Neil said. “It was a little tight (of a) zone, but I knew that and had to find where he was calling and hit those spots.”
Wapsie was 9 for 28 in the second game to follow a 14-of-21 performance in the opener’s three inning, run rule win.
“We came out really strong,” Matthias said. “That (sweep) felt good. We hit the ball well, so it was good.”
Matthias belted her first home run of the season as part of a six-run inning. The Warriors dropped two of those in the second and third to walk off the mercy-rule win. Anna Curley struck out four, walked one and gave up three hits in the opening game.
“Just through and through our girls dominated the whole day,” head coach Austin Jeanes said. “It was a solid performance, especially by our upperclassmen. Ellie Neil, Sydney and Elle Voy had some huge at-bats for us.”
Matthias went 4 for 6 with four runs, three runs batted in and three steals. Barnes (three RBI), Taylor Buhr (two RBI, three runs), Curley (two RBI), Neil (two RBI, two runs) and Voy (four RBI) all had three hits apiece on the day.
Joslynn Melchert went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Smock went 3 for 6 with an RBI for Oelwein (5-13, 2-7 NICL East). Craun and Aspen Weir both went 2 for 5.
In other area action Monday, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli dropped both ends of a NICL East doubleheader, 3-1 and 7-6 at Jesup. The Cougars (15-5, 7-2) hold a half-game lead over the J-Hawks but lost the season series, 2-1. West Central (4-15, 2-10) fell in an Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader, 13-1 and 24-4. North Fayette Valley fell, 6-4, at Waukon.