It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed 13th (20 minutes, 27 seconds) at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational and seventh (20:21.61) at the New Hampton Invitational.
Isaac Boehmler, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior placed 17th (18:54.2) at the New Hampton Invitational.
Braelynn Meyer, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore placed 19th in 20:52 at the West Delaware Invitational in Manchester.
Melenna Sander, WV: The freshman placed 31st in team scoring (23:46.31) and was the tiebreaker as the Warriors placed third at the New Hampton Invitational. Wapsie beat the host and was one point behind second-place Sumner.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The sophomore placed eighth in 16:38 at the West Delaware Invitational in Manchester.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The Starmont-West Central senior placed third in 16:08 at the West Delaware Invitational in Manchester.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior placed fourth at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational and won the New Hampton Invitational (19:19.19).
Ayden Burrow, NFV: The sophomore ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 26-yard pass during a 48-7 victory.
Mason Harter, WV: The senior forced a fumble, had a sack, and made 4.5 tackles, with two for loss during a 41-0 shutout. He also had three catches for 31 yards.
Noah Henderson, S-F: The sophomore ran for 169 yards and two scores and returned a fumble 20 yards for a TD during a 38-7 victory. He made four tackles and scored on a 2-point conversion.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The senior threw for 182 yards and two scores on 10 completions and made 4.5 tackles during a 68-24 loss.
Hunter Kane, WV: The senior fullback collected two touchdowns (one catch, one rush). He made 3.5 tackles, with one for loss.
Braden Knight, WV: The senior running back ran for 141 yards and two scores and caught a 64-yard touchdown pass. He made 4.5 tackles, with two for loss.
Kade Mitchell, SF: The senior ran for 65 yards and a score and returned two kicks 50 yards.
Trace Meyer, SF: The senior caught three passes for 31 yards and a score. He made four tackles and grabbed an interception.
Maddox Pattison, Oel: The freshman threw for 59 yards and a touchdown on three completions and ran for six yards in his first career start.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The senior ran for 98 yards and two scores and caught a 31-yard pass.
Jacob Schoer, WV: The junior had a sack and made 4.5 tackles, with one for loss.
Morgan Block, S-F: The junior accumulated 15 digs, 13 kills, five block assists and an ace as the Cougars went 2-2 and placed sixth at the NICL tournament.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior accumulated 15 kills, seven digs, five block assists, two aces and a block as the Warriors went 2-1 and placed third at the NICL tournament.
Emily Edeker, WC: The freshman accumulated 61 assists, 12 digs and two aces in four of five matches played as the Blue Devils went 2-3.
Brooklyn Hoey, NFV: The junior accumulated 20 kills, seven blocks, five block assists and four aces as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior accumulated 35 kills, 17 digs, three assists, two block assists and an ace.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The senior accumulated 16 digs, seven assists and three aces.
Joslynn Melchert, Oel: The junior accumulated 25 assists, 15 digs, seven aces, seven kills and a block assist as the Huskies went 1-3 and placed 14th at the NICL tournament.
Abby Squires, WC: The senior accumulated 43 kills, 25 digs, 13 aces and two blocks in four of five matches played.
Ally Torkelson, NFV: The junior accumulated 53 assists, six aces, two kills and a block assist.