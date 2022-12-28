Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-ODR defensive team based on nominations from five area coaches and corresponding all-district lists.
Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team, honorable mention.
The defensive team consists of 12 players: four linemen, three linebackers, four defensive backs and a punter.
ODR Defensive Player of the Year Mason Harter is automatically on the first team. Here are the 2022 All-ODR defensive football teams.
First team
Defensive line
Ethan Hunt, Soph., S-F
First team 1A-4
Tackle: 36 Solo: 22 Sack: 6.5 TFL: 9
“Ethan was a dominant force on both the offensive and defensive lines for us this fall. He started as a freshman on our offensive line last year and committed himself during the past year to be a dominant two-way player. He is a great student of the game and loves competing on the football field.” — head coach Jacob Coyle
Jaxson Kuhlmann, Sr., WV
First team A-3
Tackle: 22 Solo: 13 Sack: 0 TFL: 2.5 FR: 1
“Jaxson came back from injury to become a good player for us. He worked hard to get where he is and is a great teammate that made others around him better. He was one of several guys that did all they could for the team.” — head coach Duane Foster
Parker Sperfslage, Sr., Oelwein
First team 2A-4
Tackle: 22.5 Solo: 15 TFL: 6.5 FR: 1
Linebacker
Ayden Burrow, Soph., NFV
First team 2A-4 Tackle: 37.0 Solo: 28 Sack: 1.0 TFL: 3.0 FR: 1
“He was one to really step up when Kaleb (White) went down. He had a really strong year. I look forward to seeing the things he will do the next two years.” — head coach Justin Heins
Noah Henderson, Soph., S-F
First team 1A-4 Tackle: 41.5 Solo: 28 Sack: 2 TFL: 5.5 FR: 2 (1TD) INT: 1 (TD)
“Noah is not only a special talent, but has a tremendous work ethic to back it up. He was a defensive player that could play in the box as a linebacker and in the secondary as a safety. He seemed to always be in each tackle and found himself in the end zone on defense many times. Noah and his leadership will be a vital piece of our team and program moving forward.” — Coyle
Hunter Kane, Sr., WV
First team A-3 Second team IPSWA
Tackle: 60.5 Solo: 38 Sack: 2 TFL: 4 INT: 1
“Hunter was a great leader of our team. He worked hard to get where he is and is a great teammate that made others around him better. He was one of several guys that did all they could for the team.” — Foster
Defensive back
Dawson Schmit, Sr., WV
First team A-3
Tackle: 51.5 Solo: 35 INT: 2
“Teams knew about him. Last year, you see on film a 5-foot, 5-inch kid – that’s who you’re going to pick on. Dawson’s not that kind of guy, and teams found out. He’s not going to be out of position, and you can’t run at him because he’s going to tackle you. He’s going to come up and hit you.” — Foster
Nick Koch, Sr., NFV
First team 2A-4
Tackles: 38.5 Solo: 29 Sack: 1.0 TFL: 5.0 INT: 3
“Nick really stepped up this year after Kaleb (White) went down. He filled a lot of those roles and ended up an All-State returner. Nick returned a kickoff and punt for touchdowns.” — Heins
Kade Mitchell, Sr., S-F
First team 1A-4
Tackle: 32 Solo: 22 Sack: 0.5 TFL: 0.5 FR: 1
“As a defensive back Kade has been a solid corner for the past three years. He is a tough tackler and very athletic when going after the ball. Kade has been a great, humble leader on our team and a big reason for our success.” — Coyle
Trace Meyer, Sr., S-F
First team 1A-4
Tackle: 49.5 Solo: 34 Sack: 0 TFL: 1 FR: 1 INT: 1
“Trace is a tough and hard-nosed defensive back. He was a very solid cover corner and had a knack for finding the ball, (and) making big-time plays on defense. Trace took his leadership role very seriously this year and held our team accountable and pushed our team to be better.” — Coyle
Punter
Kade Mitchell, Sr., S-F
Punts: 20 YDS: 766 YPP: 38.3
“Kade did a very good job of flipping the field for us as our punter and was able to be a threat for many punt fakes as well.” — Coyle
Second team
Defensive line
Cannon Joerger, Sr., WV
Second team A-3
Tackle: 31 Solo: 20 Sack: 2 TFL: 6 FR: 2
Clay Moser, Sr., NFV
Second team 2A-4
Tackle: 16.0 Solo: 9 Sack: 1.0 TFL: 6.0 FR: 1
Jackson Woods, Sr., NFV
Second team 2A-4
Tackle: 15.0 Solo: 8 Sack: 0.5 TFL: 6.0
Westin Woodson, Sr., Oelwein
Second team 2A-4
Tackle: 32.5 Solo: 21 Sack: 1.0 TFL: 7.0 FR: 1
Linebacker
Creighton Houge, Sr., West Central
First team 8Man-3
Tackle: 54.0 Solo: 44 Sack: 0 TFL: 3.5
Brok Grober, Sr., WV
Second team A-3
Tackle: 28.5 Solo: 15 Sack: 0 TFL: 1.5 FR: 2 INT: 1
Jaymison Howard, Jr., S-F
Second team 1A-4
Tackle: 49.5 Solo: 26 Sack: 0 TFL: 5 FR: 2
Defensive back
Kanen Decker, Soph., WV
HM team A-3
Tackle: 16.5 Solo: 9 INT: 1
Bryce Elsbernd, Sr., NFV
First team 2A-4
Tackle: 10.0 Solo: 6 Sack: 0 TFL: 1.0 INT: 4 (1TD)
Trey Nederhoff, Sr., S-F
HM 1A-4
Tackle: 19.5 Solo: 11 Sack: 0 TFL: 0 FR: 1 INT: 2 (1 TD)
Chris Rocha, Sr., Oelwein
HM 2A-4
Tackle: 13.0 Solo: 11 Sack: 0 TFL: 0 INT: 1
Punter
Mason Harter, Sr., WV
Punts: 22 YDS: 814 YPP: 37.0
Honorable mention
Defensive line
Anthony Kephart, Sr., West Central
HM 8Man-3
Tackle: 26.0 Solo: 18
Rhys Land, Soph. S-F
Tackle: 25.5 Solo: 16 Sack: 4 TFL: 5
Achilles Quigley, Jr., S-F
Tackle: 24.5 Solo: 13 Sack: 6 TFL: 7 FR: 1
Kallen Wilharm, Soph., S-F
Tackle: 23 Solo: 10 Sack: 2 TFL: 3.5
Linebacker
Brandon Cushion, Sr., West Central
Second team 8Man-3
Tackle: 75.0 Solo: 67 Sack: 1.0 TFL: 6.0
Nolan Cushion, Sr., West Central
Tackle: 30.5 Solo: 23
Jesse Jones, Jr., S-F
HM 1A-4
Tackle: 50.5 Solo: 31 Sack: 3 TFL: 6
Seth Lauer, Jr., NFV
Second team 2A-4
Tackle: 36.0 Solo: 22 Sack: 1.5 TFL: 5.0
Aidan Shannon, Jr., WV
Second team A-3
Tackle: 41.5 Solo: 27 Sack: 0 TFL: 4.5
Brandon Tournier, Jr., Oelwein
Second team 2A-4
Tackle: 22.5 Solo: 11
Jaxon Willems, Jr., S-F
Second team 1A-4 Tackle: 37 Solo: 20 Sack: 1 TFL: 3 FR: 1