FAIRBANK — June 22.
It’s the date every Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli baseball player has circled on their calendar after Tuesday’s North Iowa Cedar League East split at Wapsie.
The Cougars (11-2, 4-2) won the first game, 7-0. The Warriors (12-9, 5-3) won the second game, 10-2.
“We played well the first game, minus some bass running errors,” SFT centerfielder Kade Mitchell said. “We knew the second game we would have to focus and get the job done but we just couldn’t come away with the ‘w.’ It’s not anyone’s fault, but we know we are better than that and this team will bounce back. We will have to beat them the next matchup.”
The Warriors led Game 2 by one (3-2) after scoring two in the second inning, then used a seven-run sixth to effectively ice the contest for good.
Wapsie batted around and sent 12 to the plate in the frame. Manny Huebner, Jaxson Kuhlmann, Tucker Ladeburg, Logan Sauerbrei and Tyler Schoer all drove in runs.
Tyler Schoer drew a bases loaded walk in the first for a 2-1 deficit, and Jacob Schoer’s double plated two for a 3-2 lead.
Sumner took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Tatum Nuss singled in Mitchell and scored on Jaymison Howard’s groundout.
Bryar Bellis pitched six innings of relief, striking out six to offset six hits.
“We have to keep the energy high through the whole game,” Ladeburg said. “We have been waiting a little to long to get our energy up. Once we can get our stuff figured out, I think we are a very solid team.”
In the opener, SFT took a 1-0 lead on Noah Henderson’s bases-loaded walk in the first.
The Cougars added three in the fourth, all with two outs. After two errors, Nuss’ double brought in two and Henderson’s single plated two.
Rhys Land’s triple scored one in the fifth for a 6-0 lead and Mitchell’s sacrifice bunt scored run No. 7 in the same frame.
Howard went 5 2/3 striking out five to offset five hits and a walk.
“We played well the first game,” Nuss said. “The second game, I feel like we just lost focus. We made errors in the field and just couldn’t get our sticks going. Good thing we play them again, that will be a must win.”
Henderson went 4 for 6, Nuss was 4 for 7 with three runs batted in and two runs and Land, Van Sickle and Jaxon Willems grabbed two hits apiece in the series.
Ladeburg was 3 for 7, Kelley and Jacob Schoer went 3 for 8 and Bellis and Huebner both went 2 for 5. Sauerbrei (2 for 4), both Schoers and Bellis each drove in two.
“The next time we see Sumner, we have to get out front early,” Jacob Schoer said. “It took us till game 2 to start playing to our potential.