FAIRBANK — “Sad day.”
A one-tear emoji.
A joke used to mask the frustration.
Those were just a few reactions to a social media post of damage at Wapsie Valley’s baseball field Wednesday. The Warriors’ baseball home was hit the hardest among the facilities on the school’s campus by Tuesday’s passing thunderstorm and high winds that carried the thunderstorm through the area.
The campus was without power on Wednesday, as was Fairbank.
“I couldn’t see much last night right b4 dark,” head coach Tom Joecken emailed the Daily Register. “It’s bad from what I’ve been told.”
The backstop netting and poles supporting it was wrenched and torn into a tangled mess.
Chairs and equipment were strewn across the infield, and bleacher sections were slammed up against the backstop and tossed into center field and right field. The field turf had gashes in it.
The dugout structures, press box and brick backstop wall were for the most part undamaged.
“I’m sad and depressed to think about all of the hours I’ve spent working on that field renovation, but I’m just glad nobody was hurt,” Joecken said. “It could have been much worse, there is something that can be salvaged.”
Joecken donated the most recent field turf in 2017 and added the turf mound and netting alongside it after those items were purchased via fundraising. The current bleachers were purchased from Wartburg in 2020 and new netting was installed with the bleachers.
“Jim Schoer and assistant coach Austin Jeanes helped with the brick backstop,” Joecken said. “Assistant coach Brent Sauerbrei and a few dads and players help install the turf.”
Both Joecken and Athletic Director Brett Bergman noted insurance adjusters were expected to see the field “soon” and assess the damage.
The football and softball complexes were largely undamaged.