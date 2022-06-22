The Warriors extended their win streak to seven games with an 8-4 victory Tuesday at South Hardin. Wapsie (15-9) scored at least one run in each of the first five innings, breaking it open with a three-run third for a temporary 5-1 lead.
Benton Hyde and Manny Huebner each went 2 for 4, with Hyde driving in two. Justus Kelley, Tucker Ladeburg and Jacob Schoer each doubled.
Kelley scored two runs, as did Kane Schmitz.
Schoer, Blake Hesse (1 for 2) and Traeton Sauerbrei also drove in runs/
Keegon Brown pushed through 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and four walks and striking out two. Austin Klink struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
MFL MarMac 19,
Oelwein 7
The Huskies (4-14) saw Christian Stoler hit a double Tuesday at home and drive in two runs. Teammates Ray Gearhart and Cole Hamilton each hit a single and collected two RBIs apiece. Carter Jeanes and Terick Pryor each scored two runs; both stole a base while Jeanes walked and was hit by a pitch.
South Winn 12, NFV5
The TigerHawks (11-10, 8-6 Upper Iowa Conference) trailed 8-0 before making a small comeback.
Peyton Loftsgard went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run while Bryce Elsbernd and Kaleb White each drove in a run.
Starmont 13,
Prince of Peace 0
On Tuesday at NelsonCorp Field, the Stars (9-6) scored four in the top of the seventh as icing on a dominant victory.
Garrison Houge went 3 for 5 with three RBI while Brandon Cushion went 1 for 1 with four walks, five steals and three runs scored. Jacob Goedken and Bowen Munger each went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Munger had four steals.
Softball
South Hardin 5,
Wapsie Valley 2
The Warriors (10-10) scored both runs in the sixth but only picked up six hits Tuesday at South Hardin. Taylor Buhr went 2 for 3 while Ellie Neil drove in two.