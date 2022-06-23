Kane Schmitz threw a complete game and the Warriors overcame a few errors to outslug MFL MarMac, 12-6, Wednesday in Fairbank.
Wapsie (16-9) won its eighth in a row behind three runs batted in from Blake Hesse and two RBI apiece from Jacob Schoer and Tucker Ladeburg. Ladeburg snagged three hits while Schoer added two hits and two runs.
Aidan Shannon scored three times as the Warriors scored five in the third and six in the fifth and led 12-3 after the sixth.
Schmitz went 2 for 5 and scattered nine hits and two walks with two earned runs. He struck out seven Bulldogs
(14-9).
Softball
North Fayette Valley splits with Turkey Valley
The TigerHawks split with the Spartans on Wednesday in West Union, falling 6-3 in game 1 and winning game 2, 8-6.
Reagan Wymer went 1-1 on the day. In the opener, Sarah Dean went 3 for 3 while Justine Cowley (triple, run) and Jessica Francis (stolen base) each went 2 for 3. Tessa Halverson (RBI) and Maddy Ney (run) each stole a base.
Statistics for game two were not available as of press time.