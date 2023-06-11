FAIRBANK — It took time. Once the spout was turned on, it broke open.
Wapsie Valley scored six runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings Friday to beat Denver, 13-3, in a six-inning contest. The Warriors (11-8) picked up 10 hits and took advantage of four walks and four hit batters.
“It took a little while, but we eventually got (Denver pitcher Lincoln Roethler’s) timing down and stayed back,” head coach Tim Joecken said. “We were a little early, guys were early, but eventually we timed him up and took him out of the game.”
In a battle of eighth-graders, Denver’s Rothler threw three scoreless innings and had Jaxson Kuhlmann’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly that tied the game (1-1) as his only run allowed early.
Manny Huebner walked to lead off the fifth, moved to second on an error and third on a groundout. A dropped third strike during Mason Harter’s at-bat forced Cyclones catcher Jordan Nuss to throw to first.
Huebner alertly took off for home on the throw and scored for a 2-1 lead.
Before Harter’s at-bat the Denver coaching staff called time to set up a defensive plan. Wapsie strategized.
“We were going to have (Harter) see one, then bunt,” Huebner said. “(Harter) tried it, fouled it off. Then it was ‘Try to make contact.’ He swung and we got a dropped third.
“I just had to wait to see if the throw went down. If it went down, I was supposed to take off.”
The host exploded for six two-out runs, with hits from Justus Kelley, Jacob Schoer, Kuhlmann, and Huebner helping. Kane Schmitz walked and Bryar Bellis was hit during the bat-around.
“(Jesup’s) Jack Miller is one of the better pitchers in our conference, and coming from him throwing mid-80s to low-70s, high-60s (pitching) is quite a bit of a difference,” Kuhlmann said. “It takes a little bit to get used to right away.
“Obviously, it motivated us because we scored … a ton of runs that inning. Baseball’s a big mental game, and when you start seeing your teammates doing good, it picks you up and makes you want to do good. We started hitting the ball better, won it for good.”
Wapsie scored six in the bottom of the sixth after Denver pulled within 7-3.
Kuhlmann drove in three, Huebner and Blake Hesse drove in two apiece and Schoer (2 for 3), Hesse (2 for 4) and Kelley (2 for 4) batted .500 or better.
Warrior eighth-grader Tyler Schoer battled through 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, three walks and two hit batters. He gave up one earned run and struck out four.
“I like the way he comes out and handles things,” Kuhlmann said. “For being his age and coming out, pitching varsity, he did good.”
“ A lot of our younger pitchers are doing well for us this year, which saves our bullpen and our top two arms.”