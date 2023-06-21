FAIRBANK — Mason Harter hadn’t played first base in roughly five years.
Didn’t seem to matter.
Harter lunged to snare a line drive, then turned and lunged again to complete an unassisted double play during the top of the fourth.
Wapsie Valley moved players in and around the field in the late stages of a 17-0, four-inning win against South Hardin.
Jacob Schoer went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in and three runs scored, the Warriors (18-9) garnered 12 hits and 14 RBI and closed the game before sunset.
Garet Shannon struck out four and allowed just three hits in four innings.
Blake Hesse and Jaxson Kuhlmann each went 2 for 3 with two RBI while Bryar Bellis drove in two, as well.
Schoer doubled twice and Bellis, Cayden Dana, Harter, Justus Kelley and Tucker Ladeburg each scored twice.
Kelley and Shannon each walked twice.
MFL MarMac 4,
Oelwein 2
The Huskies (7-15) got RBI from Brady Burkhart and Kale Horkheimer and Terick Pryor was hit three times, but the Bulldogs (12-8) held Oelwein to two hits Tuesday in Monona.
Carter Jeanes and Pryor scored while Jeanes and Ray Gearhart acquired the hits.
Burkhart, Horkheimer and Chris Rocha drew walks.