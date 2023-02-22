ARLINGTON — Defense always needs to be there.
Shots not falling? Fine, play defense.
Shots start falling? Fine, keep playing defense.
Shots fall at a ridiculous rate? Fine.
Play defense.
Wapsie Valley heeded the constant, consistent words of longtime head coach Marty McKowen during the Substate 3 semifinal Tuesday at Starmont. The Warriors harassed and harangued, cajoled and prodded, and rode their defense into offense and a 71-42 victory against Central City (15-10).
Wapsie (20-4) held the Wildcats to 18 first-half points and nearly the same amount by the time senior Casey O’Donnell’s outback dropped in for a 69-39 lead with a little more than two minutes remaining. McKowen pulled his starters at that point, and the bench was emptied.
“How many points did they have before we left?” Mason Harter asked, referencing the starters checking out. “So, we basically gave up 18 points in each half. Our defense played well.”
Added classmate Casey O’Donnell: “First half, that’s what we rode. I thought we did pretty good stopping their offense; obviously we didn’t give up too many points.”
Though the Warriors held Central City to fewer than 20 points in the first 16 minutes, McKowen switched the defensive strategy at halftime and employed a 2-3 zone for most of the second half. The Wildcats scored just 12 apiece in the final two frames.
“It ended up being very effective. We got more steals in the zone than we did in anything else we ran, which is kind of weird,” McKowen said. “Our kids did a good job of overplaying the passing lanes and making them make mistakes.
“We’ve run the 2-3 this year, just haven’t run it as much as we did tonight. It’s something we wanted to do as a changeup (to start the second half). It was working so well, we stayed with it.”
A two-point lead after eight minutes (12-10) extended to double digits in the second quarter. Growth was relatively slow at first — a three-point play from Harter two minutes in, a Westpfahl layup two and a half minutes later.
Then a quick burst — a Harter jumper and Westpfahl 3-pointer within 45 seconds (24-16). The 6-foot, 7-inch forward added a putback (26-16) and a basket (28-18) in a 36-second span for the halftime scoreline.
“Pushed the ball, throwing it out to these two (on outlet passes) helped a lot,” Harter said of getting the offense going. “We weren’t making shots to start the game, but we eventually started hitting them.”
Central City closed within 30-21 and later 33-24, but never came closer. Harter split a pair from the line over the next four minutes and Westpfahl nailed a 3 (38-24) with 3:17 on the clock and the rout was effectively on.
It was one year to the round Wapsie Valley walked into Starmont’s gym and lost by 15 to Edgewood-Colesburg. The senior class had it in the back of their minds.
“We all know we didn’t have the best game here last year. Didn’t score very much.
“We put a good memory on (this gym.)”
Westpfahl scored 29, covered evenly across four 3s, six 2s and five free throws. Harter scored 24, with 10 shots in the paint. O’Donnell chipped in 12, with two 3s.
Hunter Kane added four points and nearly double-digit rebounds and Manny Huebner dropped in a layup with 30 seconds left in the game.
Wapsie faces North Linn (25-0) in Saturday’s championship game at West Delaware. Tipoff is 7 p.m. in Manchester.
“We have to bring the intensity way more the next game,” Westpfahl said. “Come out stronger. Stay focused.”
Added O’Donnell: “It’s our last go-round. Gotta keep going. Get locked in at practice, come out and play our game.”