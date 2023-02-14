FAIRBANK — Mason Harter. Casey O’Donnell. Andrew Westpfahl.
Three seniors. Three veterans.
They’ve gone through a handful of rollercoaster rides this season as Wapsie Valley has balanced being a very good team at times with being a — sluggish, is probably a good adjective — team at times.
The query: What was up with the first 10 or so minutes?
Six eyes. Three facial expressions.
All with the same look: It’s what we do.
Wapsie Valley scored just 16 points in the first 10 minutes of Monday’s 1A District 3 playoff quarterfinal against Kee. It finished with more than five times that amount with an 83-63 victory, one that cements a district semifinal against Nashua-Plainfield at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
“Not shocking. We scored 16 points halfway through the second quarter and end up with 83,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “I thought the kids did a good job of bringing up the intensity level. That was part of our problem in the first half — our intensity level wasn’t high enough.”
Wapsie (18-4) has fashioned itself as a later-game team this season. It has trailed at the end of the opening quarter in eight victories, and at halftime in seven.
The Warriors have even trailed after 24 minutes during four wins.
They scored 15 points (Jesup), 25 points (Hudson), 25 points (Denver) during the final eight minutes to win each of those.
The previous win against Kee, on Dec. 19 in Lansing, required a 27-point final stanza to procure victory.
“We played them earlier this season, and they were on fire there,” Harter said. “They were on fire in the first half; they couldn’t miss a shot.
“Just grind it out. Keep playing hard. Get a stop, get a score on the other end.”
While some looked at the scoreboard and saw ‘Kee 13, Wapsie 2’ or ‘Kee 22, Wapsie 12’ or even ‘Kee 26, Wapsie 16’ and fretted, Marty McKowen’s seniors knew it was just a matter of time.
“It was more of a mental game,” O’Donnell said. “It wasn’t anything they were doing to us; we had to lock our heads in and know that we’re here to play, we’re here to win.”
It started slowly, with an O’Donnell 3-pointer (26-19), two free throws from Westpfahl (28-21) and a layup from him (31-23). Another 3 from Westpfahl (33-26) came with 2:14 until halftime.
O’Donnell dropped two 3s in 15 seconds for a one-point deficit (33-32), then Harter took over.
He blocked a shot, grabbed the ball and ran.
Full sprint, full court, up in the air and flush for a dunk and foul (35-33).
Kee (7-14) turned the ball over, and Harter put in a jumper seven seconds before the break for a 37-33, four-point advantage.
“Any time Mason dunks, that’s motivation,” O’Donnell said. “Gets us pumped up.”
Added Harter of the dunk: “It boosted us. Got their fans fired up, got their coaching staff fired up. Got us fired up. Gotta love it. I’ll take that all day, baby.”
Westpfahl, with three, and Kane Schmitz dropped 3s for a 49-33 score. The Kee Hawks closed within 57-50 later, and then within 61-56.
Re-enter O’Donnell with a runner in the lane and 3 in a 20-second span for a 10-point lead (66-56) and control of the game for good.
Wapsie scored 71 points during the final 24 minutes of gameplay. It held Kee to 41.
“It wasn’t that we changed anything on offense. We played better defense,” McKowen said. “We started putting better pressure on the ball, closing out, not giving them easy shots. It made a big difference.”
“If you’re constantly starting with the ball after it goes through the rim, it slows everything down. We were able to get a good rhythm by making them take tough shots, getting defensive rebounds and getting stuff done.”
Westpfahl scored 29, with six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Harter put up 27 points, 25 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals. O’Donnell scored a career-high 19, with three rebounds.