Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy. Periods of rain early. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.