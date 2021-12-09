Gunner Meyer scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and snagged four steals in a 67-38 victory Tuesday in Hudson. Casey O’Donnell and Andrew Westpfahl each netted 12.
North Fayette Valley 49, Turkey Valley 32
The TigerHawks (2-2, 2-1 Upper Iowa) broke .500 in conference play with a win Tuesday. Wil Miller scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and collected three blocks. Blake Reichter added eight points and seven rebounds and Andre Fuentes scored nine points.
Jesup 64, Sumner-Fred 62
Peyton Schmitz’s 19 points led three Cougars in double figures, but Sumner (2-2, 0-1 North Iowa Cedar League East) missed out on a division win by two points. Brennan Duffy (18 points) and Kade Mitchell (13) also scored in double digits. Duffy and Schmitz each grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.
Lisbon 74, Starmont 31
The Stars fell to 0-4 on Tuesday. No statistics were available as of press time.
Girls basketball
Warriors extend win streak
Kate Risse scored 12 and Reagan Barnes added eight in Wapsie Valley’s 38-29 victory Tuesday at Hudson. The Warriors (2-3) also got six points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Mary Bodensteiner.
Barnes grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out three assists and snagged two steals.
Jesup 60, Sumner-Fred 48
The Cougars (3-2, 0-1 NICL East) got 27 points and 20 rebounds from Morgan Brandt but fell Tuesday on the road. Saela Steege scored eight and Kate Reno grabbed nine rebounds.
Turkey Valley 41, NFV 39
The TigerHawks (2-2, 2-2 UIC) got nine points and 14 rebounds from Kenlinn Schmitt on Tuesday but fell in a conference game. Justine Cowley and Zaida Moore each scored eight.
Lisbon 43, Starmont 34
The Stars fell to 1-4 on Tuesday. No statistics were available as of press time.
Wrestling
North Fayette Valley drops two dual matches
Junior 120-pounder Nick Koch went 2-0 with a pin and a 7-0 decision, but the TigerHawks dropped dual matches to North Butler (54-30) and Crestwood (71-9) on Tuesday. Jesse Grimes snagged two forfeit wins.
Area girls fare well at Waverly
North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut participated in the Waverly-Shell Rock girls invitational on Tuesday.
Youngblut went 2-2 with two pins and placed sixth at 106 pounds.
Also going 2-2 were S-F’s Sasha Gitch (fourth, 126A), NFV’s Claire Koester (fifth, 132B), S-F’s Marissa Manzano (seventh, 120B), S-F’s Ryle Shonka (sixth, 120A) and S-F’s Hillary Trainor (106, fourth).
S-F’s Ella Pitz (132B) placed third and went 3-1 while S-F’s Cameryn Judisch (120B) went 3-1 and placed fifth.
NFV’s Kerigan Alexander (152B), S-F’s Paige Trainor (126B) each went 2-1 and placed third.
NFV’s Drew Chensvold (145) went 3-2 and placed sixth.