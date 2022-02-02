It felt like a game for a good quarter and a half.
The back and forth between Oelwein and Wapsie Valley’s student sections added to an early robust atmosphere between the North Iowa Cedar League East foes.
The Warriors, however, seemingly used a technical foul as the impetus to stretch their single-digit lead into double figures and a second-half defensive clamp to beat the Huskies, 82-40, on Tuesday.
Wapsie Valley (13-3, 6-0) has won 11 consecutive games and will face East division co-leader Jesup on Friday and Feb. 10 for the outright league championship.
“We just bought in, realizing ‘Hey if we go out there half speed, we’re not going to be a competitive team,’” senior forward Parker Landsgard said of the Warriors allowing 24 points over the final 24 minutes. “We showed signs of ‘this is going to be a good game.’ What turned it around for us was a lot of players buying in to being better, committing to being better.”
The Warriors led 24-16 after one quarter and pushed the lead to 12 (28-16) with four free throws in the first minute of the second. Oelwein (1-17, 0-7) cut it to 10 on Garet Kiel’s layup. Huskies head coach Michael Mohlis was given a technical foul during Wapsie’s next possession and Michael Mann II split foul shots for a 29-18 lead.
The Warriors didn’t score on the ensuing possession, but Gunner Meyer’s 3-pointer and an Andrew Westpfahl steal and layup over a 15-second span pushed the lead to 14 (32-18). Wapsie responded to a Conall Sauser bucket with an 8-0 run to lead 40-20 with three minutes left in the first half.
Oelwein never got closer than 17 points, 40-23, on Carson Cox’s 3.
“They’re a good team, and Marty always has a group of good posts, couple good ballhandlers and shooters around that,” Mohlis said. “And his teams always defend well. It’s a great system
“They wore us down a little bit, and we turned it over and got a little sloppy. They hit shots, they got some offensive boards and beat us up inside a little.”
Wapsie head coach Marty McKowen noted his club improved its defensive effort. The Huskies quarter scoring decreased from 16 to 11 to seven to six.
“Part of our issues early in the game (is) we were giving up some really easy shots,” he said. “It was because we weren’t rotating the right way in our defense.
“It proves that if we do things right on the defensive end, we can shut people down. I was happy with the turnaround we had in the second half.”
The Warriors also snagged 16 steals — four apiece from Casey O’Donnell and Westpfahl — and collected four blocks, with two from Mason Harter. Harter added 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Landsgard put up 17 points and nine rebounds while Meyer scored 25.
Cole Hamilton scored six of his team-best 13 in the opening frame. Oelwein opened with a Carter Jeanes 3-pointer and led 7-2 as Hamilton scored two buckets. Sauser netted a three-point play for a 14-10 deficit as part of his nine-point night, but it was the closest the home team came to regaining the lead.
“Our guys played hard from the start and fought,” Mohlis said. “We just got a little out of sync tonight and it turned into a rough night.”