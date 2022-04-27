The Warriors claimed three relay gold medals and Holten Robinson’s 200-meter dash (23.39 seconds) during the Waukon Co-Ed Relays on Tuesday.
The 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay (Dawson Schmit, Robinson, Mason Harter and Gunner Meyer; 1:08.49), sprint medley relay (Ryan Schares, Braden Knight, Traeton Sauerbrei, Robinson; 1:41.39) and 1,600 relay (Ian Buzynski, Sauerbrei, Dallas Tisue, Aidan Shannon; 3:46.85) all took first.
Knight placed second in the long jump and Andrew Westpfahl was second in the high jump. The 400 relay was second.
NFV boys, girls pick up
medals in Waukon
Blake Reichter put up a gold in the discus (148-2) and was third in the shot put to lead the TigerHawks. Ayden Burrow won the 100 hurdles (16.06) and placed second in the 400 hurdles while the shuttle hurdle relay placed second and Caden Kerr was third in the 100 hurdles.
“We have been anxiously waiting for a meet for (Blake) to throw in, and to throw well in,” head coach Micah Ruroden said. “We haven’t had the best conditions for throwers in the meets so far this year, so it was great to catch a nice enough night where he could just throw and not worry about the elements.
“Ayden is fun to watch in the hurdles. For a young hurdler, I do not know if I have coached a more technically sound kid.”
Alyssa Bohr (100) and Justine Cowley (long jump) each snagged silver for the girls team. The 800 relay was third and Braelyn Meyer was fourth in the 1,500.
“I was really happy with how Justine Cowley has come along with her long jump this year, jumping a season best,” Ruroden said. “Alyssa Bohr ran a great opening time in her open 100, an event she doesn’t typically run. Braelyn Meyer hit a season best in her 1,500.
“We took a different approach tonight and ran some of our kids in different events than normal to see what they could do. We still have some pieces to move around and see what they can do, but as the season winds down over the next two weeks, we are looking to see what we can get to the state meet.”
Warrior girls score in 15 events in Dike
Wapsie’s sprint medley relay led the way as the Warriors snared 72 points to tie for fifth Tuesday at the Lady Simons Relays in Dike.
Jaylin May, Hannah Knight, Peyton Curley and Sydnie Martin clocked 1:56.46 for the win. Curley placed second in the 200 and the 3,200 relay (Brooklyn Etringer, Ava VanDaele, Brylee Bellis, Sydnie Martin) took silver, too.
The 400, 800 and 1,600 relays and May (100 dash) grabbed bronze.
Sumner grabs medals in Clayton Ridge
Sumner-Fredericksburg picked up four individual golds and four relays on Tuesday in Guttenberg.
Isabelle Elliott (discus, 82-8.5), Sasha Gitch (100, 28.13), Hillary Trainor (800, 2:35.57), Willow Ziegler (400, 1:08.31) all grabbed first place, as did the 800, 1,600, sprint medley and distance relays.
Jana Meyer was runner-up in the 100 and 200 while Ava Bernhard and Claire Rucker tied for second in the high jump. The 400 relay was second.
West Central was at the meet, but results were not available as of press time.
Golf
North Fayette Valley boys
second at invite
Nick Koch shot an 88 to place fourth and Clay Moser tied for fifth with an 89 to lead the TigerHawks to second place during a tournament Tuesday at the Guttenberg Golf & Country Club.
NFV shot a 379, 37 strokes behind East Buchanan. Wil Miller carded a 98 and Nick Buffington shot a 104.
NFV girls split triangular
The TigerHawks shot a 474 on Tuesday at the South Winn Golf & Country Club to split an Upper Iowa Conference triangular with Clayton Ridge (430) and South Winneshiek (484). Claire Cummings (101) was runner-up with Claire Britt (119) under 120 as well. Abby Chicken (125) and Ally Torkelson (129) rounded out the scoring.
Oelwein boys split triangular
The Huskies carded a 177 to beat BCLUW by two strokes Tuesday at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo. Hudson shot a 158.
Brandon Tournier shot a 39 to place third. Ethan Anderson tied for fourth with a 40. Trevor Kane (48) broke 50, while Owen Gieselman hit 50 on the dot to round out the scoring.
Tennis
Oelwein boys fall at Decorah
Jonathan Ehn and Parker Sperfslage took their second set to a tiebreaker before falling, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), on Tuesday in Decorah. The Huskies
lost, 9-0.
Soccer
NFV girls fall at home
The TigerHawks dropped a 4-0 decision to Hudson Tuesday in Elgin. NFV (2-7) has split its last four games and hosts Decorah in its final regular-season match May 9.