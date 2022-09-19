Two ranked opponents.
A smaller roster.
Get through it.
Wapsie Valley extended its win streak to 11 matches and reeled off six victories Saturday at the Lisbon tournament, beating fellow 2A top-10 teams West Burlington (No. 4) and host Lisbon (No. 6) en route to the tournament championship.
The No. 8 Warriors (26-2) beat Anamosa (21-12, 21-16), Iowa Valley (21-5, 21-8), West Branch (21-15, 21-14) and Midland (21-8, 21-3) in separate pool play rounds. Wapsie beat the Lions, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9, and the Falcons, 25-11, 25-22.
They also did it with just nine players, as the junior varsity was at another tournament.
“Losing just wasn’t an option for us … we had to amp up the energy to make up for the teammates that we were missing,” senior libero Emma Jones said. “We all wanted to prove that we are a top 2A team, so beating them would prove that point. These two games were definitely not easy, but we came together as a team unit and took care of business.”
Added classmate Hannah Knight, “This weekend was a really great showing of our grit and determination. There were times we were down, but we knew what job had to be done. During our last couple of games Sydney (Matthias) kept saying ‘buy in’ and I think we all did that.”
Knight and Matthias were named to the all-tournament team. Knight accumulated 44 kills, 34 digs, eight assists, four aces and 2.5 blocks. Matthias acquired 105 assists, 37 digs, 19 kills, 12 aces and three blocks. The setter also surpassed 2,000 career assists and 100 career aces.
“It was nice to get to play teams we don’t normally see during the season,” she said. “We played so well as a team and our wins were team wins. Everyone was all in and had the same goal in mind.”
Anna Curley (24), Taylor Buhr (23) and Kalvyn Rosengarten (25) all chipped in 20-plus kills. Senior service specialist Macy Ott scored seven aces.