FAIRBANK — “Marty McKowen would like to dedicate that technical foul to the 1996 team, and all those here celebrating its reunion.”
Those words were from public address announcer Blake Buhr on Friday in the closing seconds of Wapsie Valley’s boys basketball game. McKowen was given a technical to fulfill a $100 pledge during a night-long fundraiser for volunteer assistant coach Andy Harter, who is fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Harter also happened to be a senior on the 1996 2A third-place team, one of seven who helped Wapsie Valley claim its second bronze trophy during McKowen’s ongoing tenure.
A half dozen alumni attended the Wapsie Valley-Sumner-Fredericksburg doubleheader fundraiser/reunion, which was the brainchild of several in the Wapsie Valley community, according to many.
“Just thinking about Andy, and his role on our team … he didn’t start, but he was the backbone of our group,” classmate Gabe Greco said. “He would get us pumped up, get us focused. His role was to get us in the right mindset, all the time. Practice and games.”
That describes what coaches term an “emotional leader.”
“One hundred percent the emotional leader,” Greco noted.
Lewis Boehme snickered.
Boehme and Greco were reminiscing about McKowen’s demeanor, comparing it to what they see these days from their coach. Boehme’s child, Briggs, is a freshman on varsity.
The Class 2A 1995-96 Warriors went 24-2, with one loss during the regular season.
“I can’t remember who we were playing, but we were up by 20 at half,” Greco said. “Marty didn’t think we had enough intensity. He just came in and we hear something, and then it’s, ‘He broke that door.’
“Didn’t belittle anybody, didn’t threaten anybody — it was just one of those things where his raw emotion took over. He slammed the door, it broke, and he didn’t have to say another word. He got our attention, and it was ‘We have another half to play.’ And we were up by 20. He just didn’t like our effort, and we knew.”
“He dropkicked that (thing),” Harter joked separately. “It wasn’t like a WWE dropkick; there was just a swing and kick. It was great.”
Five minutes later, McKowen chuckled.
“I can’t believe they told you that story,” McKowen laughed. “I probably was running in the locker room excited about the game and tripped and kicked it.
“That’s probably what happened, OK?”
The Decorah loss was the only regular-season snafu. Not bad for a team that was built off Boehme being the lone starter back. It was picked to place third in the Upper Iowa Conference, but just kept winning.
Seniors Boehme, Greco, Harter, Jeremy Hesse, Ben Hartman, Jason Martin and Josh Wedemeier were “a tight-knit group,” Boehme said. “We always were, and still are.”
None of the program made the 1996 2A all-tournament team despite the No. 8 seed’s run to third place, with Hartman’s 33 rebounds in three games as the only standout statistic.
“The reason we were really successful was we didn’t have any real superstars on our team,” Boehme said. “We had a bunch of guys — I think I led the team in scoring, but it wasn’t by much — we had a bunch of 10, 11, 12-point guys (in any one game). Any given night, it was hard to focus on one person.”
Greco concurred.
“We were just so close we knew what the other person was thinking without saying anything,” he said. “We could just look, and I knew to cut, or he knew to flash because we played so much backyard ball with each other.
“We were smart enough to know, ‘Tonight, Lewis is feeling it, John McKowen is feeling it.’ We knew to get the ball to them, or all of us could put up 15 in one game. And you’re not beating that.”
The senior group looked up to the 1989 third-place program, and it’s not lost on anyone that it came full circle with another bronze. McKowen never wavered on his expectation, which is a general one he carries from season-to-season.
“I don’t know if I was ever at a point like, ‘We’re good,’” the coach said. “I just wanted to keep pushing all the way through, ‘We have to get better.’ That’s every year. ‘Can we get better every single week?’
“But I could tell in the second half of that year things were starting to jell and good things were starting to happen.”
Fast-forward slightly to the No. 8 seed Warriors and No. 1 seed Lawton-Bronson in the opening round. L-B was 23-0, Wapsie was 22-1.
The Eagles had 12 players 6-foot or taller, with 6-9 Mike Heller, 6-7 Justin Sands and 6-5 Skip Miller, a soon-to-be-Iowa Hawkeye football player.
“The opening tip, (Heller) tipped it to Skip Miller,” Greco recalled. “He gets the ball, three dribbles and dunked it on us. We were like, ‘Oh, boy.’”
McKowen’s crew was down 18 with roughly two minutes left. What unfolded was a 77-74 double overtime win for the No. 8 seed.
Somehow. Some way.
“I remember walking out after the Lawton-Bronson game, and we were the third overtime game that day,” Harter said. “It was late. There were only the people cleaning the auditorium.
“I yelled ‘Hickory’ because of Hoosiers. And it echoed, just like in the movie.
“And then I yelled ‘Wapsie!’ It’s corny, I know.”
The Warriors previously topped Osage, 79-77, in overtime for the district championship. A third win against South Winneshiek procured a substate championship and state tournament berth.
The upset came next, then a 29-point loss to North Polk — “We don’t talk about that game,” Harter scoffed — and a blow out of Mid-Prairie, 104-63, for third.
“We’d gone to Mid-Prairie’s weekly camp every summer we were in high school,” Harter said. “So, we knew we weren’t going to lose that game.”
It is the fourth top-3 trophy in McKowen’s history, and began a stairstep effect. The 2003 Warriors were state runner-up; the 2020 team claimed gold.
“It was so exciting to get that team down there, and to end up being consolation champions,” McKowen said. “I don’t think people gave enough credit back then about the third-place game.
“They attacked that third-place game and played so hard it was unbelievable.”
Nearly $10K raised for Harter Early estimates indicate that Friday’s fundraising effort procured a little more than $9,500, according to fundraiser spokesperson Nicole Barnes. A pair of Mason Harter dunks earned $300 in pledges, while head coach Marty McKowen’s technical foul earned $100. Official Nate Steege donated his game paycheck to the fundraiser. Wapsie Valley has another big fundraiser planned for March 25. A cross-sport promotion will see Warrior basketball players and wrestlers facing off both on the mat and on the court. The Saturday night event begins with an open donation meal starting at 5 p.m. — Gidal Kaiser