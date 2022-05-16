It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Golf
Boys
Clay Moser, North Fayette Valley: The junior qualified for the 2A district round with an 80 at the New Hampton Sectional.
Brandon Tournier, Oelwein: The freshman qualified for the 3A district round with an 80 at the Clear Lake Sectional.
Starmont: The Stars won the 1A Starmont Sectional with a 352. Garrett Waterhouse was runner-up with an 83 and Jacob Goedken was third with an 85. Jase Tommasin shot a 91 and Isaac Meade posted a 93.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors shot a 341 to beat New Hampton by three strokes and won the 2A New Hampton Sectional. Brody Blalock (81) placed second after falling in a tiebreaker, with Tucker Ladeburg (85), Gavin Leistikow (86) and Parker Landsgard (89) all under 90.
Girls
Chloe Bolte, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman was medalist at the North Iowa Cedar League mega meet (78) and the Dike-New Hartford Sub-Regional (74). She led the Cougars to runner-up at the NICL meet and the sub-regional.
Anna Curley, Wapsie Valley: The junior shot a 95 to hit a career-high mark and nearly advance beyond the 1A Tripoli Sub-Regional.
Oelwein: The Huskies advanced to the 2A regional round by carding a 413 at the DNH sub-regional. Led By Hannah Patrick’s 99, Oelwein bested Columbus Catholic by one stroke. Madeline McShane (100), Alexa Berryman (106) and Zoey Reisner (108) rounded out the team scoring.
Starmont: The Stars won the girls Tri-Rivers Conference by seven strokes with a 441 and placed second at the Postville Sub-Regional. Sydney Baumgartner tied for second with a 103 at the TRC and was third at the sub-regional with a 107.
Soccer
Boys
North Fayette Valley: The TigerHawks (13-1) ended the regular season on a 10-match win streak, culminated with a 3-0 mark to win the Indee Cup.
Track and field
Boys
Ayden Burrow and Blake Reichter, NFV: The duo qualified for the 2A meet in the 110-meter hurdles and discus, respectively. Reichter won the discus title.
Keegan McTaggart, Starmont: The junior won the high jump to qualify for the 1A meet.
Trey Nederhoff and Klay Seehase, S-F: The Cougar pair automatically qualified for the 2A meet in the 800 and discus, respectively.
Brennan Sauser, Oelwein: The senior won the 1,600 and 3,200 to qualify for the 2A meet. Younger brother Conall also qualified in both distance races.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior won the 3,200 to qualify for the 1A meet.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won the 1A Edgewood-Colesburg state qualifying meet by one point. Gunner Meyer (110 hurdles) and Dawson Schmit (400 hurdles), and the shuttle relay all won championships. Wapsie qualified every relay except one for the state meet. Holten Robinson also qualified in the 200.
Girls
Sarah Dean, NFV: The junior won the discus championship to qualify for state. Teammate Braelyn Meyer earned at-large berths in the 1,500 and 3,000.
Addison Popham, Starmont: The junior earned an at-large berth in the shot put.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: The Cougars won the distance medley relay to qualify for the 1A meet and earned automatic berths in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays. Hillary Trainor also qualified in the 800.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won the 400 relay and sprint medley to qualify for the 1A meet and added automatic qualifiers in Elle Voy (shot put) and 1,600. At-large berths went to Jaylin May (100), Isabel LaRue (long jump), 800 relay, 3,200 relay and distance medley relay.