Back on track.
Utilizing a punishing rush attack, Wapsie Valley scored 28 points in the second and third quarters and rolled to a 42-14 District 3-A win Friday at AGWSR.
The Warriors (2-2, 2-1) ran for 295 yards and four touchdowns while quarterback Casey O’Donnell threw for two more. Senior tailback Braden Knight ran for 154 yards and a score and caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
He also kicked six extra points and accumulated 5.5 total tackles.
“It was great to bounce back how we did,” Knight said. “I thought the team had a great week of practice and we were very focused on stopping (AGSWR’s) run game and that’s exactly what we did. Overall it was a very good win that the team needed.”
No other runner gained more than 53 yards (Traeton Sauerbrei) but four garnered between 25-53. Sauerbrei ran for two scores and O’Donnell ran for another.
“Guys came ready to play from the get-go,” head coach Duane Foster said. “We wanted to establish the run game so that was our focus. Backs ran hard and the line played well. AGWSR was big and physical up front. Credit to our guys up front.”
“Our run game got started early which helped open up the pass game,” O’Donnell said. “Line was blocking really well and our backs were hitting the holes and making plays. Once the defense started to key in on the run, it really made our passing game open up and successful.”
O’Donnell threw for 114 yards, spreading 12 completions around to five players.
“Casey made a lot of good decisions and threw the ball well,” Foster said. “Defense did a great job stopping the run game. They had one big run other than that, (our defense was) very stout.”
Wapsie held the Cougars to 161 rush yards.
“It was a good team win,” O’Donnell said. “The defense stepped up and made plays which helped get our offense back onto the field quickly. Great win overall and great motivation for moving forward.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0
A thirty-nine point opening quarter aided the Cougars (3-1, 1-0) in a District 4-1A opener Friday in Postville.
“We will need immense focus and preparation this week, especially during homecoming week, in order to beat MFL MarMac,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “Friday was needed to keep our guys healthy and build depth on our team.”
Sumner’s defense returned three interceptions for touchdowns (Noah Henderson, Trey Nederhoff and Tatum Nuss) and recovered three fumbles (Brayden Laabs, Henderson, Nederhoff).
Henderson also caught a 30-yard touchdown and ran for a score while Nuss threw a 7-yard touchdown.
Clarksville 68, West Central 32
The Blue Devils scored 20 points in a 28-20 first-quarter offensive explosion, but only 12 more points after that.
West Central (4-2, 2-1 District 3-8 Man) saw Brooks Ingels threw for three touchdowns and 241 yards on 11 completions, with Jadyn Rouse (117 yards) catching two scores and John Tyler 89 yards) grabbing one.
The Indians (4-1, 1-0) held West Central to 215 rush yards. Brandon Cushion ran for 151 and two scores and Ingels ran for 40. Ingels recovered a fumble.
Clarksville ran for 508 yards and 10 touchdowns on 50 carries, averaging a first down per carry.