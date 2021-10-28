INDEPENDENCE — Lydia Imbrogno had a relatively blank expression on her face as she dragged her rolling suitcase with her.
Theoretically, the purple suitcase was meant to travel to Cedar Rapids next week for the Class 2A state tournament. Instead, it will remain in Fairbank after Wapsie Valley fell, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 15-9 to Beckman Catholic (33-11) during the Region 7 championship Wednesday.
“It’s unfortunate you have all that fight to go after it and come up short that last set,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “It came down to a lot of our own errors. We needed to clean them up more.”
The Warriors (25-12) rallied from the brink of elimination to reach a fifth set, with the bench and fanbase exploding in delight as Imbrogno’s 13th kill of the event fell down for a 25-23 fourth-set win and an extension of the season.
It was quickly quelled as two hitting errors and a kill from Trailblazer Kiersten Schmitt put Beckman up 3-0. A service error gave Wapsie its first point, but a kill from Trailblazer Jenna Lansing and a Warrior hitting error pushed Beckman’s lead to 5-1.
Shepherd’s squad closed within three at 5-2 and 6-3, but three consecutive kills from Schmitt, Kamryn Klas and Leah Wessels gave the Trailblazers a 9-3 advantage. Wapsie Valley never got closer than four points after that.
“We let them get ahead. That’s the struggle,” Shepherd said. “When you’re only going to 15 and you’re not stopping them, you have to be right in there with them. We weren’t.”
Wapsie scored six of seven points during an early third-set stretch to take a 10-3 lead, then led 17-5 on a Becca Platte kill. The Warriors had set point at 24-14 before holding on to stave off elimination.
In the fourth, a pair of Platte aces helped Wapsie earn separation and eventually pull ahead, 16-9. The Trailblazers pulled within one on a service error (24-23), but Imbrogno’s spike ended Beckman’s run and knotted the match at two sets apiece.
Imbrogno posted a double-double of 14 kills and 15 digs, adding four assists, 1.5 blocks and an ace. Hannah Knight picked up a double-double of 13 digs and 10 kills.
Seniors Becca Platte (18 digs, nine kills, two aces, 0.5 blocks), Paige Burgart and Katlyn Rundquist also graduate.