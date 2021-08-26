FAIRBANK — Add numbers. Build the program.
Justin Davie kept pushing that mantra his first three years as Warriors cross-country head coach. It has paid off, in a sense, for the upcoming season as both squads boast their best numbers during his tenure.
“Our numbers will be as high as they have been in a long time and we will have double for sure what we had four years ago on the boys side,” Davies said. “The girls team will also have the highest numbers (it’s had) in a long time.”
Four letterwinners return on each side, led by girl’s state qualifiers Sydnie Martin and Ava VanDaele. The senior and sophomore placed sixth in 21 minutes, 7.3 seconds and seventh (21:07.6), respectively, at the Guttenberg district meet.
VanDaele placed 32nd at state (21:08.5) while Martin placed 37th (21:24.5).
“Those two have put a lot of work in and did good last year and into this season,” Davies said.
Senior Mary Bodensteiner and sophomores Dakota East and Liz Riordan also helped the Warriors place fourth at the district meet with 101 points, four ahead of Turkey Valley and 10 behind third-place Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Joining that quartet is another four expected to challenge for spots. Senior Hailey Eitzenhefer is back after a year out of the sport while juniors Brooklyn Etringer and Ashlyn Hyde are in the fold. Etringer will participate in both cross-country and volleyball this season as available. Freshman Bianca Nelson is also out.
“We have a lot of talent and I think we’ll have a lot of competition (internally),” Davie said. “That’s something we haven’t had, honestly. It was ‘Can we put a team out there?’ But there is going to be competition to get on varsity with this team, which is only going to make us better.”
The boys bring back senior Ronnie Wilcox and sophomores Dayne Bates, Cole Bram and Daniel Platte. That quartet helped the Warriors place 10th at the district meet — one point ahead of Edgewood-Colesburg and one behind Dunkerton.
Bram’s top time of 2020 was 19:50, while Platte’s was under 22 minutes (21:55) and Bates’ was 23:12.
Davie also picked up five new runners, including senior track standouts Gunner Meyer and Ryan Schares. Schares decided to come out for cross-country after a solid state meet performance as a 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay participant.
“A week before the season started, he comes to me and said, ‘I’m going out from cross-country.’ I said, ‘OK,’” Davies said. “Ryan’s times so far are frankly better than anybody we’ve had since I’ve been coach, and this is just doing early season workouts and practice.”
Meyer won the Class 1A high jump and ran in the 110-meter hurdles as well. He showed up as a sophomore “for a few days … and was really good,” Davies recalled. “Him and a few friends came out … but they ended up not doing it.”
Davies and Schares both recruited Meyer.
“Being healthy was his biggest weakness in track, I felt, staying healthy,” Davie said. “I told him if he wanted to complete a lot of his track goals in front of him, he would need to be able to be healthy all year to get the reps in. The best way to do that, I felt, was to come out for cross-country. It’s running (and) he can work on certain aspects of track as well.
“I know Ryan also got a hold of Gunner and encouraged him to come out.”
Sophomore Javin Faust and freshmen Noah Brockmeyer and Robert Lee add depth as well.
“This is the most talented team we’ve had in a while, I think,” Davie said. “It’s nice to be able to go into a meet knowing we’ll get a team score no matter what, at least to start the season.
“And we could go from just having a team to being competitive in meets.”