Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MAYNARD — Mother Nature drizzled.

Wapsie Valley caused a downpour.

The Warriors scored 11 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second while rolling to a 23-0, three-inning victory against West Central on Tuesday at Suckow Field in Maynard.

Anna Curley threw a six-strikeout complete game,

walking two and allowing one hit. She threw 54 pitches, with 33 strikes, to propel Wapsie Valley (2-0).

Blue Devil junior hurler Abby Squires broke up the no-hitter. Elizabeth Hepperle and Hannah Scott each drew a walk in the season opener for West Central (0-1).

“You know it wasn’t the way we want to start off our softball season but it’s a starting point we can only go up from here,” West Central head coach Bianca Malone said. “We have a lot to learn a lot to work on being younger group of softball girls and having girls that haven’t played much softball the past two years.”

Elle Voy hit a home run while Taylor Buhr, Peyton

Curley and Ellie Neil each drove in three runs. Peyton went 4 for 4 with four runs, Neil went 3 for 3 with four runs and Buhr went 3 for 4 with four runs.

Wapsie’s game Wednesday at Oelwein was postponed.

Tags

Trending Food Videos