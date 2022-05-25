MAYNARD — Mother Nature drizzled.
Wapsie Valley caused a downpour.
The Warriors scored 11 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second while rolling to a 23-0, three-inning victory against West Central on Tuesday at Suckow Field in Maynard.
Anna Curley threw a six-strikeout complete game,
walking two and allowing one hit. She threw 54 pitches, with 33 strikes, to propel Wapsie Valley (2-0).
Blue Devil junior hurler Abby Squires broke up the no-hitter. Elizabeth Hepperle and Hannah Scott each drew a walk in the season opener for West Central (0-1).
“You know it wasn’t the way we want to start off our softball season but it’s a starting point we can only go up from here,” West Central head coach Bianca Malone said. “We have a lot to learn a lot to work on being younger group of softball girls and having girls that haven’t played much softball the past two years.”
Elle Voy hit a home run while Taylor Buhr, Peyton
Curley and Ellie Neil each drove in three runs. Peyton went 4 for 4 with four runs, Neil went 3 for 3 with four runs and Buhr went 3 for 4 with four runs.
Wapsie’s game Wednesday at Oelwein was postponed.