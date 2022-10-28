FORT DODGE — “Definitely got our steps in before noon today.”
Brylee Bellis and Brooklyn Entringer both laughed after Etringer’s comment. The Wapsie Valley seniors closed their career at the Class 1A state cross-country meet Friday morning at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at John F. Kennedy Park.
Bellis placed 34th in 20 minutes, 35.66 seconds for the 5,000-meter race and Etringer placed 81st in 21:40.55.
“We’re pretty tired,” Bellis said as Etringer nodded.
The pair stuck together through the first few hundred meters, then slowly began to split as the packs began to think and Bellis pushed hard. They stayed on stride through the opening mile, then the second, and reconvened after Etringer walked out with head coach Justin Davie a couple minutes after she crossed.
“I’m really going to miss them,” Davie said. “It doesn’t feel like they’ve only been out for a couple years, if that.”
Bellis ran her second consecutive state meet, while Etringer was one and done.
“Obviously, they are both talented runners, but they are great leaders and great kids,” Davie added. “They’re hard workers, phenomenal kids.”
Bellis ran 6:25.56 in the first mile and was 40th, then jumped 10 spots with a 6:39.39 second-mile jaunt. She clocked 7:30.71 for the final mile-plus.
“I’m just so thankful we got to experience this,” Bellis said. “Me for two years and her this season.
“We went out and had set goals, and yeah we maybe didn’t reach a lot of them, but at the end of the day we gave it our best.”
Etringer was at 6:38.51 and 65th for the opening mile, dropped two spots with a 7:03.35 second mile and into the 80s with a 7:58.89 last mile-plus.
“I didn’t think I’d be here, let alone run solidly,” Etringer said. “I’m thankful I went out for cross this year. It’s been the most amazing experience and some of the best memories I’ll ever have.”