Wapsie Valley’s ‘rebuild’ season resulted in eight wins.
The Warriors went 5-1 in district play to claim second.
Duane Foster’s first year as head coach closed with 12 players being named to the Class A All-District 3 teams, with six on the first team and six on the second.
“I thought that’s the way it shook up, and the way it should be,” Foster said. “Obviously, with a successful team, your leaders are going to be some of the more successful players. That showed up for our team.”
Senior tailback Holten Robinson and juniors Mason Harter (defensive end), Hunter Kane (linebacker), Braden Knight (linebacker), Brady Weepie (offensive line) and Dawson Schmit (cornerback) were selected to the first team.
Robinson led the district in rushing attempts (182) and all-purpose yards (1,401) while being second in rush yards (972) and rushing touchdowns (11). The touchdown mark is third in offensive scores and tied for fourth in total TDs.
He was third in the district with 1,174 offensive yards.
“I am honored to be selected as first team all-district running back, it feels great to have that kind of accomplishment,” Robinson said. “Never would have thought that it would happen. I couldn’t have done it without all my teammates and my great coaches.”
Harter led the district in tackles for loss (16), sacks (seven) and fumble recoveries (five). He was seventh in total tackles 57.5, fifth in solo tackles (43) and tied for 11th with two interceptions.
“I’m honored to be selected,” Harter said. “We played in one of the best Class A districts in the state, and it feels great to be chosen.
“I’m also happy for my teammates, they all played great this year. Together we formed a pretty stout defense. And the best part is we are all coming back next year. We have unfinished business to take care of.”
Kane was second in sacks (four), tied for third in fumble recoveries (two), tied for third in solo tackles (44), tied for fifth in total tackles (65.5) and added eight tackles for loss and one interception.
“I just did what my coaches told me to do. It is awesome to be first-team linebacker but again it wasn’t my focus — I just did my job.
“What is really cool though was to see my boys also being first team and second team. I mean like our whole team was at the top, and that didn’t come easily.”
Knight tied for second in sacks (four), tied for third in fumble recoveries (two), tied for fifth in interceptions (four) and was top-20 in total tackles (43, 20th), solo tackles (33, T11) and tackles for loss (7.5, T17).
“Being selected is a great honor,” Knight said. “I couldn’t have done it without my team and coaches that pushed me to be my best.
“My parents motivated me every day and talked through everything that I needed to do better. I’m looking forward to this off-season and getting better with my teammates.”
Schmit tied for second with six interceptions, tied for third with 44 solo tackles and had 50.5 total tackles.
“Ever since freshman year and I heard of first team and second team I always wanted to be on it,” Schmit said. “Especially since older guys that I look up to are on it.”
Weepie helped anchor an offensive line that helped Wapsie total 2,694 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“Being selected first team all-district is a great honor,” he said. “I’d like to thank my teammates and
coaches that push me. I would especially like to thank my parents that help me out along the way, pushing me every day making me better and better.
“I am looking forward to getting better this offseason and can’t wait to get back on the football field.”
Offensive linemen Hunter Ackerman (senior), Keegon Brown (junior) and Jaxson Kuhlman (junior, missed last few games because of injury) were named to the second team, as was senior linebacker Gavin Leistikow (33 tackles, 21 solo, three for loss, two interceptions), sophomore linebacker Jacob Schoer (39.5 tackles, 22 solo, two for loss, and an interception) and junior quarterback Casey O’Donnell (77 for 165, 872 yards, four TD passing, 47 yards and two scores rushing).
“We have on the second team a couple kids who by the end of the year made a lot of strides and some seniors who didn’t play much last year but excelled for us this year,” Foster said. “It was nice to see those guys get some recognition as well.”