GILBERTVILLE — Win. The. Clunkers.

Wapsie Valley walked out of Don Bosco’s gym with a little more knowledge in its back pocket after collecting a sweep of the Don Bosco triangular Monday. It walked out with a little more to chew on, as well, after needing three sets to knock off the host Dons, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10, and slogging through the early part of set one in a 25-10, 25-11 win against Tripoli.

