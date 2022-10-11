GILBERTVILLE — Win. The. Clunkers.
Wapsie Valley walked out of Don Bosco’s gym with a little more knowledge in its back pocket after collecting a sweep of the Don Bosco triangular Monday. It walked out with a little more to chew on, as well, after needing three sets to knock off the host Dons, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10, and slogging through the early part of set one in a 25-10, 25-11 win against Tripoli.
The Warriors (38-4) are off until Oct. 19 and host the 2A Region 6 quarterfinal and semifinal round.
Head coach Austin Shepherd noted the season-ending triangular between the programs is always tense and tight, but spent more than a handful of moments Monday calling out “clean it up,” “pick it up” and “get it together.”
“When we play this triangular, we always have no school (that day). So that, and they are gritty teams in Tripoli and Don Bosco,” Shepherd said. “There is a long history, a long rivalry between all three of us. It’s a battle everybody wants. And we’re on top, so they really want it more.”
Intriguingly, Wapsie Valley compiled a .305 attack percentage, higher than its season average, and 66 kills. Senior middle blocker Kalvyn Rosengarten hit .727 with 17 kills while junior middle Reagan Barnes had nine kills on a .529 attack percentage.
“First game was a little rocky,” Rosengarten said. “We didn’t really play as a team, and it showed. We weren’t really doing what we were supposed to in terms of covering our spots on the court.
“But we worked hard in the third set and we got the win.”
Rosengarten garnered 10 kills against Don Bosco, including the go-ahead slam for an 8-7, third set lead. Sydney Matthias dumped a ball from her spot at setter for a 9-7 edge, and later Hannah Knight’s kill and an Emma Jones ace gave the Warriors a 12-9 lead.
A hitting error from the host later stretched the lead back to three (13-10) and Matthias spiked consecutive aces — with the second hitting the top of the net and dropping to the ground untouched — for the set and match.
Wapsie trailed 13-12 in the first set, but turned the frame on a 7-2 run for a 19-15 lead. It included a four-point rush that featured three Rosengartern kills. The Dons never came closer in the set, but scored seven of the opening 10 points in the second for a 7-3 lead.
The Warriors closed within 7-6, then 9-8, but found themselves trailing 13-8 and never fully recovered. Scoreboard marks of 20-18, Dons, and 24-21 after a Barnes kill gave hope, but it didn’t last.
“We came out against Tripoli and cleaned up stuff a lot. We still have a lot of work to do, but we picked up two wins,” Knight said. “We know what we need to work on in practice, and we can go in there and take the time to get it done.”
Tripoli closed within 8-7 in the first set after trailing 6-2 and 8-5. Five points from Wapsie put up breathing room, and Shepherd’s program closed the opener on a 9-1 run. It trailed the Panthers 4-2 early in the second, then broke a 5-all deadlock with three Reosengarten kills during a six-point run.
The Warriors went up 10 (18-8), then ended the set on a 7-1 run.
Knight added 14 kills, Taylor Buhr contributed 12 and Matthias chipped in 10. She also collected 50 assists and four aces.
Knight and Jones snared three aces apiece, while Jones picked up 33 digs. Knight and Matthias accrued 19 apiece.
“Yes, we got the dubs, so I’ll say it was a good response,” Shepherd said. “There are still some things we have to clean up, passing-wise. And they know that. But it’s still nice to be able to get those wins with a poor passing performance.”