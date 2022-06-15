A trio of Warriors drove in two apiece and three scored two runs apiece as Wapsie beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 10-4, Tuesday in Aplington.
The visitors scored four apiece in the second and fourth, with the latter extending a 5-2 lead. Justus Kelley, Tucker Ladeburg and Traeton Sauerbrei each collected two RBI, with Ladeburg cracking his first home run.
Kelley doubled and scored twice, while Manny Huebner and Jacob Schoer also scored twice.
Five Warriors garnered two hits apiece — Huebner, Kelley, Austin Klink, Ladeburg and Schoer.
Ladeburg allowed three hits and three walks but struck out two over five innings.
Sumner- Fredericksburg-Tripoli 12,
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Klay Seehase threw a complete game to push the Cougars through Tuesday in Sumner. He allowed 12 hits and hit two batters in seven innings but labored through that to strike out six.
Jaymison Howard went 3 for 4 with two steals and three runs batted in as all but one Cougar (6-5) picked up one RBI. Noah Henderson doubled twice and Trace Meyer, Tatum Nuss and Davis VanSickle also went 2 for 4.
Softball
Vinton-Shellsburg 8, Wapsie Valley 0
The Warriors (7-8) fell under .500 while being two-hit by freshman Olivia Hedrick on Tuesday in Fairbank.
Peyton Curley and Sydney Matthias each went 1 for 3.