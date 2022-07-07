East Marshall scored once in the second and twice in the third during the 2A Region 7 quarterfinal Wednesday in Le Grand and held on for a 3-1 victory against Wapsie Valley.
The Warriors (13-13) scored in the sixth when Taylor Buhr singled with one out and eventually came in on a wild pitch. Buhr, Mae Wedemeier (reached on error) and Peyton Curley (two walks) were the only baserunners as Mustang hurler Morgan Neuroth threw a one-hitter and struck out 12. Wapsie’s Anna Curley struck out seven during a complete-game three hitter.
Monticello 10, North Fayette Valley 0
In a run-rule upset, the Panthers (9-18) took out the TigerHawks (14-15) during the 3A Region 7 quarterfinal Wednesday in West Union. Statistics were not available as of press time.
Baseball
New Hampton 4, North Fayette Valley 2
In the continuation of Tuesday’s 2A District 7 semifinal, the Chickasaws (18-14) scored three runs in the fifth to overtake the TigerHawks (14-14) and end their season.
NFV tied the game in the top of the fourth before a thunderstorm came in Tuesday night, pausing activities. The TigerHawks added another run to grab the lead briefly, but only collected four hits. Lincoln Aeschliman, who drove in a run, had one of the four singles. Levi Danker, Jacob Germann and Ben Mabb picked up the others. Waylon Martin walked and was hit by a pitch; he also drove in a run on a groundout.
Danker went three innings Tuesday, allowing five hits and striking out one. Bryce Elsbernd went three innings Wednesday, allowing four hits, three earned runs, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.