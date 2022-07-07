Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

East Marshall scored once in the second and twice in the third during the 2A Region 7 quarterfinal Wednesday in Le Grand and held on for a 3-1 victory against Wapsie Valley.

The Warriors (13-13) scored in the sixth when Taylor Buhr singled with one out and eventually came in on a wild pitch. Buhr, Mae Wedemeier (reached on error) and Peyton Curley (two walks) were the only baserunners as Mustang hurler Morgan Neuroth threw a one-hitter and struck out 12. Wapsie’s Anna Curley struck out seven during a complete-game three hitter.

Monticello 10, North Fayette Valley 0

In a run-rule upset, the Panthers (9-18) took out the TigerHawks (14-15) during the 3A Region 7 quarterfinal Wednesday in West Union. Statistics were not available as of press time.

Baseball

New Hampton 4, North Fayette Valley 2

In the continuation of Tuesday’s 2A District 7 semifinal, the Chickasaws (18-14) scored three runs in the fifth to overtake the TigerHawks (14-14) and end their season.

NFV tied the game in the top of the fourth before a thunderstorm came in Tuesday night, pausing activities. The TigerHawks added another run to grab the lead briefly, but only collected four hits. Lincoln Aeschliman, who drove in a run, had one of the four singles. Levi Danker, Jacob Germann and Ben Mabb picked up the others. Waylon Martin walked and was hit by a pitch; he also drove in a run on a groundout.

Danker went three innings Tuesday, allowing five hits and striking out one. Bryce Elsbernd went three innings Wednesday, allowing four hits, three earned runs, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.

Tags

Trending Food Videos