Five errors and a seven-run third inning led to Wapsie Valley’a downfall in a Class 1A District 7 quarterfinal 11-4 loss against Hudson on Friday in Traer at North Tama.
The Pirates (9-18) plated one in the second, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to help add to their lead and knock out the Warriors (19-12), who beat Hudson 20-1 June 3 in Fairbank.
Kane Schmitz went 2 1/3 innings in the start; he allowed five hits and a walk and zero earned runs. Schmitz walked and drove in a run for Wapsie, which scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth to close within 8-3, but never came closer.
Traeton Sauerbrei went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Tucker Ladeburg (1 for 3, RBI, walk) pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief. Manny Huebner and Benton Hyde each had one hit and a walk.