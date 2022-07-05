Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Five errors and a seven-run third inning led to Wapsie Valley’a downfall in a Class 1A District 7 quarterfinal 11-4 loss against Hudson on Friday in Traer at North Tama.

The Pirates (9-18) plated one in the second, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to help add to their lead and knock out the Warriors (19-12), who beat Hudson 20-1 June 3 in Fairbank.

Kane Schmitz went 2 1/3 innings in the start; he allowed five hits and a walk and zero earned runs. Schmitz walked and drove in a run for Wapsie, which scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth to close within 8-3, but never came closer.

Traeton Sauerbrei went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Tucker Ladeburg (1 for 3, RBI, walk) pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief. Manny Huebner and Benton Hyde each had one hit and a walk.

Tags

Trending Food Videos