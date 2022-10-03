Two three-set wins led to a close match against Class 5A’s No. 3 ranked team for the Warriors at the Western Dubuque tournament championship Saturday.
Wapsie Valley (34-3) fell to Pleasant Valley, 25-21, 25-21, in the title match.
The Warriors beat Western Dubuque in three (21-18, 19-21, 15-8) and West Branch (21-19, 19-21, 15-2) in three, and swept Davenport North and Decorah.
Hannah Knight collected 41 kills, 33 digs, seven aces, two blocks and two block assists.
Taylor Buhr added 25 kills, 20 digs and four aces and Emma Jones contributed 39 digs and five aces.
Sydney Matthias put together 97 assists, 19 digs and 13 kills.
Sumner-Fredericksburg tested during six-match tournament run
The Cougars went 5-1 during the Columbus Catholic tournament Saturday in Waterloo, garnering a pair of three-set wins and playing three different extra-point games.
Sumner (25-8) beat North Tama, 32-30, 25-20, and Don Bosco, 25-16, 26-24. It beat BCLUW (22-20, 14-21, 15-13) and Vinton-Shellsburg (21-16, 9-21, 15-9) in three apiece, and bested Columbus Catholic (21-18, 21-9).
The Cougars lost to Marion (25-20, 25-14).
Isabelle Elliott snagged 74 kills, 32 digs and five aces. Morgan Block added 27 kills, 25 digs and three aces and Peyton Seehase accumulated 33 kills, 24 digs and five aces.
Alivia Lange had 50 digs and nine aces and Alexa Buhman put down 126 assists and 20 digs.
Cross-country
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls win Crestwood Invitational
The Cougars placed their five scorers in the top 15 and their top 6 in the top 17 of Saturday’s race in Cresco. Sumner scored 52 points, beating New Hampton by two in the five-team event.
Hillary Trainor won in 19 minutes. 30.26 seconds, a 16-second victory.
“For as hilly of a course it was, I am pretty proud of how I did,” Trainor said. “I had a strong finish and separated myself from the others during the last mile of the race. I am also proud of my team for getting first place today; we are getting stronger but still have work to do.”
An eight-second pack time between Sumner’s second and fourth runners came next with Sophie Boehmler (22:25.79), Saela Steege (22:28) and Lily Mayo (22:33.46) coming in 11-12-13. Ella Pitz placed 16th, 15th for team scoring, in 23:00.79. Teammate Jana Meyer was nine-tenths of a second behind (23:00.88).
“Saturday is just what we needed to give us a little more fire and push for the last part of our season,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “We are a good team that has been running with some phenomenal teams and even though we were improving, we hadn’t won a meet or (earned) this many medalists yet.
“It was a smaller meet today and we were able to put some strategy in use to better our positioning as a team. Hopefully we continue to work off this, keep closing gaps and maintaining the consistently from meet to meet.”
Sumner’s boys scored 97 points to place fifth. Isaac Boehmler clocked under 19 minutes (18:59.07) and placed 10th. Ethan Boyle was 12th in 19:05.09.
“We had several boys and girls, both varsity and JV levels, drop times and run some PRs on a fairly tough course,” Jones said. “The kids have been working very hard with distance runs and hilly, hard interval training, so it’s nice to see their hard work pay off.”
Wapsie Valley girls finish middle of pack
The Warriors scored 286 points to place 12th, four behind Osage, during the high school varsity Orange race Saturday in Waverly.
Brylee Bellis placed 23rd (21 for team scoring) in 20:37.85 while Ava VanDaele was 25th (23rd) in 20:44.31. Jaylin May was 80th (70) in 22:56.60