BRITT — Hunter Kane walked a little gingerly toward West Hancock Athletic Director Jalen Sickles.
Slowly, a handful of Wapsie Valley classmates joined him as Kane grabbed the Class A state participant trophy from Sickles at Bob Sanger Field on Friday. The members of the senior class held the large trophy aloft for a few seconds, then Mason Harter beckoned for the rest of the team to join.
Inevitably, hugs and tears flowed following a postgame speech after West Hancock beat the Warriors, 16-9, in the second round of the playoffs.
The No. 1 and No. 9 ranked teams played to a one-score contest, with Wapsie (7-3) procuring a last-minute, desperation attempt at a tie score.
A pass breakup on fourth-and-goal from the Wapsie 11-yard line gave the visitor’s the ball and 1 minute, 31 seconds on the clock with 89 yards to gain.
Casey O’Donnell’s first down pass went for just a yard before Kane scrambled out of bounds.
Incompletion.
Incompletion.
On fourth-and-9 from the 12, O’Donnell found Traeton Sauerbrei around the 15. Sauerbrei pitched to Kane for the completion of the hook-and-ladder play, but he was pushed out of bounds a yard short of the marker.
An aspiration of two consecutive playoff road games and a shot at the UNI Dome, like Wapsie gave itself in 2021, was done.
“We busted our butts all season and we had improved so much since day 1,” Kane messaged a day later. “I am proud of my teammates and proud to be a Warrior. This isn’t how we wanted it to end but we still had a great season. I’ve had so many great memories that will last a lifetime and I wouldn’t have wanted them with a different group of guys.”
Kane’s 2-yard run to pull within 16-9 with 10:28 left in the game was the final score for both his career and his team this season. It closed a 42-yard drive in which Wapsie converted its only third down, a 2-yard run by Kane from the West Hancock 4-yard line to extend the drive.
The host responded not with a score, but by crunching clock. The Eagles (10-0) began their drive at the home 30 and knocked off nine minutes of game time with a slow, methodical rush attack.
More importantly for the home fanbase, West Hancock was 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions that drive until the fourth and goal attempt.
Fourth and 1? Run for two yards.
Fourth and 1? Run for one yard.
Fourth and two? Run for eight yards.
It was the latest in a series of crucial conversions the Eagles made all night. They were 4 for 4 on third-down conversions during their first scoring drive (8-0) and 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions enroute to a 16-3 advantage.
Mitchell Smith’s 4-yard score was on third-and-goal from the 4. A Smith-to-Jackson Johnson TD was completed on fourth-and-3 from the 17.
“Obviously the game didn’t go how we wanted it to, but I thought overall it was a really good game,” Dawson Schmit messaged. “Everyone played their hearts out and sometimes you don’t come out on top. West Hancock is a very good team, and it was a fun game to play. Overall, I thought we played very well against them.
“We started out pretty slow at the start of the season, but we kicked it in gear towards the end of postseason.”
Schmit closed his career with two catches for 21 yards, eight tackles and a pass breakup.
“Like Dawson said, (it) wasn’t the outcome we hoped for but still a lot to be proud of,” O’Donnell wrote. “We came out and fought against the top team in the state and gave them their hardest game of the year so far. West Hancock is a very skilled team, and it was a tough game to play in the second round. We played well as a team and had a great past couple years together.”
O’Donnell completed 10 passes for 95 yards.
“From the start of the year to now everyone has improved individually. We all fought hard,” he added. “Shoutout to the coaches as well. They all worked with us and pushed us to be the best we could (be) as a team and as an individual as well.”
Braden Knight’s 28-yard field goal came with four seconds remaining in the opening half and answered Smith’s run five minutes earlier. It was possible after Cannon Joerger recovered a fumble.
Knight ran for 47 yards, made 10 tackles and averaged 55 yards per kickoff.
Knight and Kane (six rush yards, 14.5 tackles) were two of the final men off the field after the Warriors broke their final huddle.
“I agree with both Casey and Dawson,” Knight wrote. “Definitely a game to remember. Everybody did their best and I’m proud of everyone.
“We overcame many challenges as a team and personally I wouldn’t want to do that with any other team. We are all family and that is what I cherished most about this season.”