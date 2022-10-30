Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BRITT — Hunter Kane walked a little gingerly toward West Hancock Athletic Director Jalen Sickles.

Slowly, a handful of Wapsie Valley classmates joined him as Kane grabbed the Class A state participant trophy from Sickles at Bob Sanger Field on Friday. The members of the senior class held the large trophy aloft for a few seconds, then Mason Harter beckoned for the rest of the team to join.

