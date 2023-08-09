FAIRBANK — The graduation of large senior classes, relative to each team, have both Wapsie Valley’s football and volleyball teams in restructuring mode.
Duane Foster’s program has new-to-starting-varsity players at a majority of positions as it attempts a fourth consecutive playoff berth, while Austin Shepherd’s program comes off its third state tournament berth in a half decade and a school-record 41-win season.
Justin Davie’s cross-country team has added some names to a still-improving program, which has a streak of sending multiple girls to state in the last half-decade.