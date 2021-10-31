FORT DODGE — Considering this was the cherry, the final cake wasn’t too bad.
Wapsie Valley’s girls placed 13th in Class 1A with 257 points. The Warriors were two behind Newman Catholic and six ahead of St. Albert Council Bluffs during the race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.
“Come down here to get 13th by two points?” head coach Justin Davie said. “It’s kind of where I thought we’d be. Just getting down here was awesome.
“I thought we ran pretty well. I’m just as proud of them either way.”
Junior Brylee Bellis placed 32nd, 16th for team scoring, in 21 minutes, 13.06 seconds.
“This was a new experience for most of us,” Bellis said. “Going into this, we were so happy and excited because we made it as a team.”
Sophomore Ava VanDaele was 40th (20, team scoring) in 21:26.55, with senior Sydnie Martin in 58th (33, team scoring) in 21:45.96.
“It’s a really good feeling to have it done. Not exactly the way I wanted it to go, but heck of a way to finish,” Martin said. “For the most part, we did exactly what we were expected to do. A couple weeks ago, no one expected us to be here.”
Freshman Jaylin May (127th, 24:19.53, 87 team scoring) and senior Hailey Eitzenhefer (141th, 26:11.43, 101 team scoring) rounded out the team scoring.
Sophomore Dakota East (143rd, 26:12.07) and senior Mary Bodensteiner (146th, 26:37.15) were the sixth and seventh runners.