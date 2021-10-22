None of them were born the last time the program reached state.
The Warriors scored 68 points to beat No. 9-ranked Kee by a point. It is Wapsie Valley’s first state meet since 2001.
Kee’s Haley Meyer won the meet, but WV placed three in the top seven to counter.
Wapsie’s Ava VanDaele was third in 20 minutes, 40.4 seconds with Brylee Bellis at sixth (21:04) and Sydnie Martin at ninth, seventh for scoring purposes (21:20.4).
“Three girls would have qualified as individuals but it’s so exciting for the girls to all go for as a team,” head coach Justin Davie said.
Jaylin May was 28th, 24th for scoring purposes, in 23:28.8. Teammates Hailey Eitzenhefer and Mady Bodensteiner placed 36th and 37th, respectively, in 24:43.8 and 24:48.2. They placed 28th and 29th in team scoring.
“The girl’s team was finally healthy and complete,” Davie said. “Each runner ran the race they needed to, and every place mattered.”
The boys placed 12th with 292 points. Senior Ryan Schares (42nd, 19:59.7) broke 20 minutes and led the way. Classmate Ronnie Wilcox was 95th in 26:21.2 in his final race.
“We ran a gritty race top to bottom,” Davie said. “We ran our best race of the year and like always our effort and toughness was off the charts. Very proud of their effort and improvement this year.”
West Central junior Charlie Sieck placed second at the 2A Anamosa state qualifier in 16:51 to lead the Starmont-West Central boys, who placed seventh with 163 points. Starmont senior Henry Hayes placed 22nd (18:27) and classmate Connor Wittman placed 52nd in 19:50.
Senior Makenzie Plagman was 13th (21:05) to reach the state meet as an individual. The Star Devils were sixth with 171 points.
Seniors Mya Vaske (30), Morgan Thomas (45) and Marissa Swales (70) all ran their last prep XC race.
The North Fayette Valley boys were fourth, missing out on a state berth by five points (122-126). Senior Caleb Zurbriggen placed 19th to lead the way, while classmates Nathan and Davan Crooker were 28th and 29th.
Ben Miller (30) and Raul Solis (39) also closed their prep XC careers.
Braelynn Miller led the girls by palcing 24th. Senior Alyssa Bohr was 38th and ran her last prep race as the TigerHawks were eighth as a team.