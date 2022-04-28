Weather has thwarted its fair share of athletic events this season.
It has also derailed other plans.
Wapsie Valley’s girls track program took the — disadvantage — of a rainy Wednesday to put together a small senior day ceremony for its quartet of 2022 graduates.
“The juniors made it happen tonight,” head coach Duane Foster wrote on a social media post. “It’s not over yet, but thank you seniors for the leadership that you have brought to, and bring to, the team.”
Mary Bodensteiner, Hailey Eitzenhefer, Becca Platte and Sydnie Martin have all clocked sub-1 minute, 12 seconds 400s this season and have participated in relays across the spectrum.
The Warriors won the South Hardin Relays last Friday.