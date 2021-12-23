The Warriors (6-4) eclipsed their win total from the past two seasons (five apiece) before Christmas with Monday’s
victory.
Mary Bodensteiner scored a career-high 25 and added six rebounds and four steals Monday in Fairbank and Lydia Imbrogno collected a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Alburnett girls 52,
Starmont 20
The Stars (1-8) didn’t score in the opening frame Tuesday and were held under five points in the fourth as well in dropping their second game in two days.
Wapsie Valley boys 83, Kee 55
The Warriors (4-3) broke .500 before Christmas with a 28-point win Monday as four players scored 12 or more points. Gunner Meyer put down a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Andrew Westpfahl scored 18 and Parker Landsgard chipped in 17. Casey O’Donnell collected 12 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Waukon boys 51,
Oelwein 47
Cole Hamilton scored 19 points and added six rebounds and three blocks, but the Huskies (1-7) scored just six in the fourth quarter Monday in Waukon. The Indians scored 18 to overcome a six-point deficit.
Carter Jeanes added 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Duncan Tripp netted 10.
Wrestling
Wapsie Valley 2-0 during triangular
The Warriors bested AGWSR, 63-18, and Aplington-Parkersburg, 48-31, on Tuesday. Chase Aclerman, Cannon Joerger, Drew Lansing and Dawson Schmit each went 2-0 in true matches. Keegon Brown went 2-0 with a forfeit win.
Sumner-Fredericksburg goes 1-1 at triangular
The Cougars hosted Independence and BCLUW on Tuesday and drew even. Sumner beat BCLUW, 48-27, and fell to the Mustangs, 63-16.
Noah Henderson and Kyle Kuhlmann each went 2-0 with a pin and forfeit. Cael Judisch went 2-0 with a forfeit and 15-5 major decision.
Grant Henderson’s pin against BCLUW was the only non-forfeit win of the match.
In girls matches, Cameryn Judisch and Hillary Trainor each went 2-0 with two pins. Sasha Gitch went 1-0 with a pin.
Keep up with local sports at OelweinDailyRegister.com.