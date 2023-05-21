DES MOINES — Kylee Moulds still stood as her teammates sat on the artificial turf.
“I need to do this,” she said, then poured a cup of water on her head.
“Holy crap. Kylee, do you know what you just did?” Ava VanDaele laughed as she looked up. “We just got a pink medal.”
Responded Moulds, “Woohoo.”
Anchored by senior Brylee Bellis and led by senior Emma Jones, the 1A 3,200-meter relay team clocked 9 minutes, 56.19 seconds to place fourth Thursday at Drake Stadium.
The Warriors were seeded sixth and hit a personal-best time this season by more than 13 seconds.
“We PR’d by 10 seconds again,” Bellis told the group.
“Again,” repeated VanDaele.
Moulds: “Wait, we ran a 9:59?”
VanDaele: “No, a 9:56.”
Bellis: “Nine-56? Whoa. We PR’d by like 16 seconds.”
VanDaele: “Someone had to have been cooking.”
That someone was Bellis, who received the baton with Wapsie in eighth and rocketed into third with a 2:23.33.
“Honestly, the last 400 was all mental. It was hard, trying to stick with those girls,” Bellis said. “Just hitting the highest gear you have ... and pushing through the pain, enjoying the discomfort.”
Moulds brought the group into the top 8 with her leg, a 2:29.93.
“I just told myself in the last few hundred, I had to do it for my team,” Moulds said. “You guys tell me to just run my race every time.”
As Bellis and VanDaele said, “You did it, girl,” Jones smiled.
“This was my last time running an 800, and I was like, ‘Leave it all out on the track. If you have to throw up afterward, so be it,’” Jones said.