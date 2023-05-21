DES MOINES — Hillary Knight laughed, then grinned.
Sitting on a bench alongside her 400-meter relay team, the senior seemed content with her track career’s closure Saturday at Drake Stadium.
“It was pretty much ‘just run,’” she said of final-leg thoughts as she anchored the 400 to a time of 50.65 and fourth place. “I wanted to PR, I wanted to leave them in good standing. I had nothing to lose.
“It was a great way to go out.”
Added relay mate Leeann Oltrogge as Knight turned away from potential tears, “We ran our hardest, and Hannah, it was our last race with you.”
“We just tried our best and had fun,” Taylor Buhr said.
Earlier in the day, Knight and classmate Brylee Bellis embraced after the sprint medley relay placed eighth in 1:53.73, 0.18 seconds ahead of North Linn for a medal. Bellis anchored, with Oltrogge and Peyton Curley providing the lead and third legs.
“Teams weren’t even a second apart, so we knew every moment mattered,” Bellis said of the second and a half difference between first and eighth place. “(Me and Hillary), it’s our last run ever (together). It’s pretty cool to go out with a bang.”