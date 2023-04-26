The Warriors followed their home meet win with an appearance at the non-scored Lady Simons Relays on Tuesday in Dike. The 800 relay won (1:51.77) while the 400, 3,200 and distance medley all were runner-up. Hannah Knight was second in the 100 and went 2-3 with Peyton Curley in the 200 (Curley second, Knight third).
Sumner-Fredericksburg shows out at home meet
The Cougar girls scored 172 points to win their home invitational Monday in Sumner, with every relay save for the shuttle hurdle relay and distance medley taking gold.
The sprint crew of Ava Bernhard, Isabelle Elliott, Sasha Gitch, Cami Judisch and Jana May, and distance crew of Elliott, Aubree Land, Ella Pitz, Claire Rucker, Olivia Schoonover, Hillary Trainor and Elle Wedemeier combined to win the 400-meter (53.42), 800 (1:57.3), 1,600 (4:34.86), 3,200 (11:19.55) and sprint medley (2:01.75) and place second in the distance medley relay.
Schoonover, Alivia Seehase and the Volker sisters, Brenna and Brielle, were the shuttle hurdle relay crew that placed second by a second.
Bernhard won the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), Gitch and May went 1-2 in the 200 (28.73-28.0) and Trainor won the 1,500 and 3,200. Pitz won the 800 (2:48.37). Rucker was third in the high jump and Bernhard was third in the 100.
The boys were third with 120.5 points. Trey Nederhoff won the 1,600 (5:04.21) and Tate Rochford was second (5:05.39). Kade Mitchell was second in the high jump, while Achilles Quigley was third in the 110 hurdles.
The Cougar sprint medley relay and distance medley relay were both second, with the 400 and 3,200 placed third.
Sumner ran and jumped and threw at Clayton Ridge on Tuesday and came away with a plethora of wins and medals, as well. The boys scored 157 points and the girls scored 180 as each won their divisions.
The girls program got wins from the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Individually, Bernhard (high jump), Gitch (200, 1-2 with May), Elliot (400) and Trainor (800, 1,500, 3,000) won.
The boys program got wins from Mitchell (high jump, 6 feet), Nederhoff (400, 800) and Quigley (110 hurdles, 1-2 with Davis Van Sickle).
West Central track performs well at Sumner, Clayton Ridge
On Monday, the Blue Devils placed sixth on the boys side and eighth on the girls. Abby Sieck was second in the 1,500 and the 800 relay (Taylor Teague, Emma Munley, Hannah Scott and Clara Miller) was third. Annika Kent-Thomas was fourth in the 800.
Charlie Sieck was third in the 800, Daryon Allwood was fourth in the discus and Jadyn Rouse tied for fourth in the high jump.
On Tuesday, Kent-Thomas was second in the 1,500 and Abby Sieck was second in the 3,000. Charlie Sieck won the 1,600 and 3,200, and the distance medley relay won.
Soccer
Northeast Iowa United falls in mercy-rule loss
A stumble. A big one.
Coming off the program’s first victory, Northeat Iowa United ended its home season with a 10-0 loss to Postville at Steve Staker Field on Tuesday in Fredericksburg.
Norvin Guerra scored four goals and Musab Hashi added three as the game closed in the 60th minute.
Dalton Miller made 18 saves for NEIU (1-6).
North Fayette Valley boys rebound, even record
The TigerHawks went on a 24-hour, two-game win streak Monday and Tuesday against Clayton Ridge and New Hampton. NFV (4-4) beat the Eagles, 8-0, and the Chickasaws, 3-0. Andre Fuentes scored two goals and had an assist over the duration while Lincoln Aeschliman scored twice against Clayton Ridge. Isaac Hernandez added a goal and assist in two matches.
Kaleb White had his third and fourth clean sheet in net and made four saves apiece in each match.
NFV girls shut out at Hudson
The TigerHawks (1-5) lost, 8-0, Tuesday.
Tennis
Decorah boys 9, Oelwein 0
Austin Schoultz and Westin Woodson snagged three games during their doubles loss Tuesday as the Vikings rolled.
“Decorah is definitely a top team in the state, as they are solid one to six,” head coach Terry Rex said. “I was very pleased with the effort of our team, and we had several boys comment that they felt they played some of their best tennis today. I would agree that we competed with some good shots and the effort was there. We were just simply outmatched.”
Golf
Oelwein’s boys keep winning
The Huskies shot a season-best 161 at South Hills Golf Course on Tuesday to beat Hudson by two and BCLUW by 16. Ethan Anderson carded a season-best, two-under par 34 to win by three strokes. Brandon Tournier shot a 38 to place third by a stroke and Owen Gieselman shot a 44 to place eighth. Maddox Pattison carded a 45 to tie for ninth.
West Central swept at Clayton Ridge
The boys fell, 169-211, on Monday as the Eagles posted the top six scores. Brooks Ingels carded a 49 to lead the Blue Devils (1-2). The girls lost, 236-268. Faith Steinbronn shot a 61 to place fourth for the Blue Devils (0-2).
Wapsie Valley golf plays at Aplington
The boys were 10th during the 10-team, 18-hole Falcon Invitational on Monday. Wapsie shot a 388, with Ari Behnke’s 94 leading the way.
The girls played at A-P on Tuesday. There was no team score registered, and no individual scores were available as of press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys go 1-2
The Cougar boys placed second during a triangular at home Tuesday, carding a 193 to beat Turkey Valley by two. Jaymison Howard carded a 40 to win medalist honors. Aidan Koester shot a 46 to place third and Reid Holtz shot a 49 to place fourth.
The Cougars (3-8) lost, 155-198, to Hudson, on Monday. Howard shot a 40 to tie for third.