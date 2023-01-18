FAIRBANK — Union Community averaged 40 points a game.
FAIRBANK — Union Community averaged 40 points a game.
Wapsie Valley held it to 36 on Tuesday, including 16 in the first half.
The problem was the Warriors couldn’t score more during a 36-28 North Iowa Cedar League East loss.
Wapsie (5-10, 1-4) went 11 for 60 from the field, with misses in the paint and from distance (0 for 12). The Warriors snapped a three-game win streak to the Knights in which they won by 10, 15 and 30 points.
The kingdom for a basket?
“We probably need the lottery on that one,” head coach Kayla Ott joked. “We just couldn’t make a basket tonight. There were times where we needed a basket and couldn’t, and they got a basket when they needed it.
“It wasn’t our night shooting, and we’re going to have those nights.”
Grace Mullihan splits free throws for a 6-5 deficit, and later split another pair for an 8-6 deficit.
Kate Risse split a pair on the second opportunity after an offensive rebound for a one-point game (8-7), but the Warriors didn’t score for another 5 minutes and 14 seconds. Peyton Curley’s bucket cut the deficit to 16-9.
Wapsie closed within 15-11 on a Mullihan putback, and 20-15 on another Mullihan putback. A Bailey Mullihan score closed the scoreline to 21-17, and it remained close into the fourth at 24-19.
Bailey added a three-point play for a 30-26 score with 3:22 left in the contest, but it was the Warriors’ last points of the game.
“The girls battled in every other aspect. Shots would just not fall for us,” Ott said. “We just couldn’t buy a basket right now, and it’s going to happen. Have to ride the wave and do well in every other facet of the game. We did that.”
Bailey (10), Curley (nine) and Grace (seven) combined for 26 rebounds. Grace contributed three steals while Bailey, Curley and Kenzie Snyder each snagged two.
