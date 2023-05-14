Anna Curley was the lone score under 100 Friday during the Tripoli Subregional on Friday at Maple Hills Country Club, leading Wapsie Valley to the Edgewood-Colesburg regional championship.
Curley shot a 91 to earn medalist honors as the Warriors posted a 475 as runner-up. Madyson Richards (117), Addisyn McElhose (128) and Norah Oldfather (139) rounded out the team scoring.
West Central’s Abby Squires placed fifth with a 105 while the Blue Devils were third as a team (489). GraceLynn Neumann-Birchard shot a 124, Faith Steinbronn shot a 125 and Maranda Prickett shot a 135 to round out the team scoring. Maria Streif posted a 136.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls advance to regional championship round
Chloe Bolte was medalist and the Cougar girls earned runner-up with a 346 Friday at New Hampton Country Club during the New Hampton Subregional. Host New Hampton won by two strokes.
“As a team there was a lot of personal bests, with still many opportunities to shoot even lower,” Bolte said. “We truly persevered through the rough conditions and are continuing to get better. The best is yet to come.”
Bolte won by six strokes while Zoey Rhea (88) and Ava Schult (89) broke 90 and placed 4-5. Katherine Swehla shot a 96 and Emma Koester shot a 101 to round out the team scoring. Isabel Christensen shot a 102.
North Fayette Valley shot a 421 to place fifth. Brooklyn Hoey shot a 103 to lead the TigerHawks.
Tennis
Oelwein boys end season at substate round
The breakthrough came early.
Oelwein rever4sed a regular-season loss to Grundy Center with a 5-4 victory during the opening round of the Class 1A Substate 3 on Friday in Dubuque. The Huskies fell, 5-0, in the second round to host Wahlert Catholic. The remaining matches were abandoned after Wahlert clinched.
Friday’s opening round came down to the final doubles match, at No. 2 doubles.
“Westin Woodson and Kale Berinobis prevailed,” head coach Terry Rex said of the 6-4, 6-2 win.
It was the second doubles win, as Nevin berry and Cooper Reisner won, 6-2, 6-0. The teams split the six singles matches, with Berinobis (6-1, 6-0), Berry (6-1, 6-2) and Reisner (6-3, 6-2) winning at Nos. 4-6 singles.
Schoultz took his No. 2 singles match to three sets, falling 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
Oelwein’s victory against the Spartans gave it three dual match wins on the season. The Huskies were third at the NICL tournament, their best placement in several seasons.
“I want to give a special shoutout to our four seniors — Nevin Berry, Austin Schoultz, Parker Sperfslage, and Westin Woodson,” Rex said. “I would like to thank them for their time, effort, and leadership. Hopefully we can continue to build on what they helped get started this year, but that's going to take numbers since we only have four returning players.”
Soccer
North Fayette Valley wins Indee Cup championship
The TigerHawk boys closed the regular-season on a six-game win streak after going 3-0 at the Independence Cup on Saturday.
NFV beat Independence (2-0), Denver (1-0) and Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0) and has allowed just one goal during its win streak.
Lincoln Aeschliman scored against Independence and A-P, Andre Fuentes scored against A-Pa and Independence, and Kaleb White scored against Independence.
Andre Fuentes, Brody Schupbach and Micah Zurbriggen all notched assists.
“It was a great way to end our regular season by winning the Indy Cup again this year,” head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. “Our boys had an outstanding performance and persevered through all the games. The team is looking forward to the post-season that starts this Monday against Garner.”
NFV hosts Garner Hayfield Ventura at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Elgin.
Northeast Iowa United hosts Western Dubuque to open postseason
NEIU (1-12) hosts Western Dubuque (2-13) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Steve Staker Field in Fredericksburg in its inaugural postseason opener.