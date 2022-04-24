Seven golds. Two silvers. Four bronze medals.
The only thing missing was the partridge in the pear tree.
Wapsie Valley’s girls track team placed 20 in the top eight and scored 133 points to best the host by five points Friday in South Hardin.
Isabel LaRue (14 feet, 6.5 inches) and Elle Voy won the shot put (36 feet, 4 inches). The 400-meter relay (53.04) seconds, 800 relay (1:55.98), 1,600 relay (4:27.01), 3,200 relay (10:58.53) and sprint medley (2:01.97) all won.
Jaylin May earned silvers in the 100-meter dash (13.74) and long jump (14-2) and was part of two gold-medal relays (400 and sprint medley). Peyton Curley was part of the 400, 800 and sprint medley wins and placed third in the 200.
Voy was third in the discus and the 400 hurdle and distance medley relays claimed bronze.
Oelwein’s boys, girls second at North Fayette Valley
The Huskies garnered myriad top-5 medals Friday in West Union amidst cloudy, drizzly and damp conditions to grab second as a team on both sides. The girls scored 85 points to tie with Sumner-Fredericksburg while the boys scored 128 points.
Garet Kiel won the 110 hurdles (15.69) and the 400 hurdles (58.07) while Conall Sauser won the 800 (2:12.55) and 3,200 (10:24.74) for 40 points. Brenna Sauser won the 1,600 (4:44.4).
Carter Jeanes was second in the 400 hurdles and Christian Stoler was third in the discus and shot put. Benjamin Driscoll was third in the 3,200.
The shuttle hurdle relay, 800 relay and 3,200 relay all placed second. The 400 relay and the distance medley relay was third.
The girls were led by Natalie Crandall’s 100 win (13.82); she also led off the sprint medley relay win (2:00.15) and anchored the 400 win (54.21).
Malayna Kiel led off that relay, was the second leg of the sprint medley, won the 400 hurdles (1:15.22) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (16.77).
Falynn Buehler (400), Bailee Craun (long jump) and Libby Gearhart (3,000) grabbed bronze, as did the 800 relay.
The Cougar girls won the distance medley relay (Jana Meyer, Sasha Gitch, Saela Steege, Hillary Trainor) in 4:33.28 and grabbed silvers in the sprint medley relay, the 800 relay and the 800 (Trainor). Trainor was also third in the 800, along with the shuttle hurdle relay, 1,600 relay, Ava Bernhard in the 100 and Gitch in the 200.
North Fayette Valley scored 70 points to place fifth in the girls meet. Justine Cowley won the long jump (15-2.5) and was second in the 200. Ava Bilden (1:03.34) won the 400, Alyssa Bohr won the 200 (27.95), Braelyn Meyer won the 3,000 (11:53.30)
Starmont scored 42 points. Addison Popham won the discus (91-0) and was second in the shot put. Regan Parkin was second in the discus. Morgan Thomas was third in the 400.
Blake Reichter won the shot put (46-10) and discus (133-10) to score 20 of the 67 team’s points. It placed fourth.
Sumner was fifth with 66 points. Klay Seehase was second in the discus. Trey Nederhoff was second in the 800.
Starmont scored 34 points. Keegan McTaggart won the high jump at six feet.
Golf
Wapsie Valley girls win triangular
The Warrior girls shot a 228 to best East Marshall (236) and Hudson (270) on Friday at South Hills Golf Course in Evansdale.
Anna Curley (53), Jaylyn Robinson (54) and Sydney Matthias (59) all broke 60. Sophia Kohl (62) rounded out the scoring and Olivia Oldfather shot an 81.
The boys carded a 168 to place second. Michael Mann II tied for first with a 37. Brody Blaylock (42), Gavin Leistikow (44) and Parker Landsgard (45) rounded out the scoring.