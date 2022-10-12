FAIRBANK — Brylee Bellis was confused in the moment.
At some point during the Oct. 4 meet at Dike-New Hartford, the senior lost track of cross-country running partner and basic meet twin Ava VanDaele.
“Usually I hear, ‘Go Brylee and Ava,’ or ‘Go Wapsie girls,’” Bellis recalled the day after before a team practice at the high school.
“I didn’t hear it. I turned around at the finish line, and (Ava) wasn’t there. I was looking for her at the finish line, like, ‘Where did she go?’”
Added VanDale, “The golf cart didn’t even know I was out. I was sitting there crying for about two minutes. No one was around. I just hoped ‘Brybell’ kept going.”
VanDaele tried running through a pain in her side that developed early, but it overcame her at the 2-mile mark and she just dropped to the ground.
“I don’t really remember a lot,” VanDaele said. “I wanted to finish, but I think my body just stopped me.”
The good news for Bellis?
She broke VanDaele’s school-record 5-kilometer time with a 20 minute, 27.2 second run.
“The weather was perfect. I remember running at this course (in 2021) and I loved it a lot,” Bellis said. “Going into it, I tried to keep a positive mindset, tell myself positive things and go into it open-minded.”
“I knew she was going to do it,” VanDaele said as senior Brooklyn Etringer piped in, “So did I.”
Forty-eight hours after running at Dike, Bellis registered a 20:21.61 at the New Hampton Invitational in Fredericksburg. Yet VanDaele became the current leader again with a time of 20:13.15.
Bellis was eight seconds behind with a 20:21.61.
“Obviously, with Ava running better and Brylee running well, it was going to be one of them breaking the record this year,” head coach Justin Davie said Oct. 4, adding presciently, “If not more than once.”
The senior and junior and now-sophomore Jaylin May are the core of a program looking to reach its second straight state meet and third in 22 seasons. Intriguingly, Bellis and May were first-time runners last season, with May not joining until midway through the schedule.
Now, they’re the veterans.
“She always pushes me,” Bellis said of VanDaele. “And having fans on the side, telling you ‘Keep going, don’t stop.’ That always helps. I always have my (time) goal in mind, and that helps me keep going.”
May’s Dike time of 22:31 is 49 seconds better than her best 5K from 2021.
The trio is bolstered by a group of eight, including five freshmen. Etringer was on the roster last season, but barely ran on junior varsity while splitting time between cross-country and volleyball.
“It’s my first and last year, so I don’t have any expectations for myself,” Etringer said. “I’m just going to go run.”
Pressed, Etringer noted she hoped to stay in the 26s and maybe drop as the season went on. Fast forward to Oct. 4, when she placed second on the team with a 21:33 and followed with a 21:42 in Fredericksburg.
Though Etringer has blown her expectation out of the water, she tries not to dwell on it.
“I don’t know (how I feel about it),” she said with a sheepish smile. “Every time I go into a meet, I try not to overwhelm myself with ‘I need to get really low.’ I just need to run my best race every single time.
“Being down in the low 21s is keeping me going. I want to keep improving.”
“We had a lot of learning to do at the beginning,” Davie said. “Brooklyn had never run cross-country before, and we have a very young team. Half the team is freshmen.”
Freshmen Melenna Sander and Adelynn Wierck have worked themselves into the top 7, along with junior Jadyn Buhr and senior Ashlyn Hyde. Freshman Maya Barnes has popped in on occasion as well.
“Obviously, you’re going to get in shape throughout the year and it becomes trying to figure out how to run races, what works for (each of) them,” Davie said of the many newcomers. “They’ve worked really hard this year and made a lot of improvement. Which you expect, but I think it is ahead of normal progression just because we’ve had so much learning to do (outside of the core trio). I feel good about where we are at.”
Bellis came up with a mantra: ‘When you think you’re done (mentally and physically), you always have 60 percent left.’ She developed it last season, and “it’s been a broken record” repeating it to teammates pretty much every day.
“I think every time I reach the last little bit, I always think of what Brylee says,” Etringer noted. “I’m always like, ‘At this point, it’s whatever. There’s no pain. Keep going.’”
The Warriors have two more scheduled chances to keep the mantra in mind —Thursday’s North Iowa Cedar League meet and the Eldora state qualifier Oct. 20.
“We’ve done the practices, got the mindset, got the discipline,” Bellis said. “Now’s the fun part. Now is where we go out and show everyone what we’ve got.”