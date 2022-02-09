GILBERTVILLE — A chance to be a team one more time. A chance to do some scouting.
A chance for retribution.
Wapsie Valley earned a measure of all three of these Tuesday at the Class 1A team regional dual meet at Don Bosco. The Warriors previously faced both the Dons and North Iowa Cedar league foe Columbus Catholic earlier in the season and were winless against each.
The Warriors closed their team season with a 48-27 win against the Sailors to avenge the earlier defeat, but fell to the Dons, 69-10.
“I was excited about that,” senior Gavin Leistikow said. “We knew we had to wrestle teams we’d wrestled before, but we wanted another shot at them.”
“Like coach (Danny Adams) said, he wanted to close the gaps between now and Saturday. If you can’t do that, just try to put a little fear into those guys.”
Wapsie Valley will see eight participate at Saturday’s 1A Jesup District meet and two (Garrett Miller, Andrew Matthias) will face off against Don Bosco in their opening match. The potential for more crossover exists, as well.
Wapsie’s attention was first focused on a NICL foe. Columbus Catholic bested the Warriors, 42-36, on Dec. 16. Adams’ squad flipped the result on its head Tuesday.
The Sailors went up 9-0 with a pin at 220 pounds and a 5-1 decision at heavyweight before Wapsie went on a run.
The Warriors picked up forfeit wins at 106 (Brody Kleitsch), 113 (Delaney Youngblut) and 120 (Dawson Schmit). Columbus’ Gavin Reed ended the run with a pin to close the score to 18-15 before Wapsie ran off multiple victories.
Leistikow (132), Garett Miller (138), Aidan Shannon (145) and Drew Lansing (152) all earned pins to push the team score to 42-15 and put the match out of reach.
Miller turned a Dec. 16 loss into a victory. Leistikow, Shannon and Youngblut didn’t wrestle in the previous dual and claimed wins. Schmit went 2-0 against Columbus, as did Kleitsch and Lansing.
Jonah Frost garnered his second forfeit win against the Sailors for a 48-15 lead.
“We wanted to get to the final round, and we wrestled really well against Columbus,” Adams said.
The Warriors lost to the Dons, 61-15, at the season’s first triangular. The difference in scores was a forfeit win in the first dual not claimed Tuesday. Wapsie got its 15 points from a forfeit, an Easton Krall pin and Schmit’s 10-3 decision.
Schmit pinned Payton Regenold just before the first period ended Tuesday to go 2-0 against Don Bosco this season.
Drew Lansing also picked up a 12-3 major decision to go 2-0 at the regional meet.
“Our effort was very well here against Don Bosco, and we needed that,” Adams said. “We showed great effort, and it helps because we’re going to be meeting up with some of these same guys Saturday.
“Kids wanted to wrestle; kids got a chance to wrestle. Not every team gets that chance.”
Added Leistikow of the team’s day, “Just go out there, savor the moments with your teammates and work hard. There’s not else you really can do.”