Derek Hilsenbeck (285 pounds, 4-0) and Drew Lansing (170, 3-0) each went undefeated to help Wapsie Valley break .500 during the two-day Battle of Waterloo.

The Warriors placed fifth in their Day 1 pool, then placed first in the Day 2 pool on a tiebreaker. Wapsie went 2-1 each day, averaging 50.25 points per victory, with 58 against Waterloo East, 52 against New Hampton/Turkey Valley, 49 against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and 42 against Bishop Heelan Catholic. Wapsie fell to Nashua-Plainfield, 38-33, and Iowa City, 39-28.

