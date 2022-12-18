Derek Hilsenbeck (285 pounds, 4-0) and Drew Lansing (170, 3-0) each went undefeated to help Wapsie Valley break .500 during the two-day Battle of Waterloo.
The Warriors placed fifth in their Day 1 pool, then placed first in the Day 2 pool on a tiebreaker. Wapsie went 2-1 each day, averaging 50.25 points per victory, with 58 against Waterloo East, 52 against New Hampton/Turkey Valley, 49 against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and 42 against Bishop Heelan Catholic. Wapsie fell to Nashua-Plainfield, 38-33, and Iowa City, 39-28.
Keegon Brown (220) went 5-1 with four pins, Easton Krall (132) was 5-1 with four pins, and Jacob Schoer (195) went 5-1 with three pins. Brody Kleitsch (120), Dawson Schmit (126) and Kanen Decker (132) went 4-2.
Three Oelwein wrestlers each place fourth at Doug Guilford
Oelwein saw three wrestlers place fourth at the annual Starmont Doug Guilford Invitational on Saturday in Arlington.
Wyatt Hitchcock went 1-2 at 220, Spencer Michels went 1-2 at 285 and Kameron Barat-Klimesh was 0-2 at 113. All earned podium finishes.
Westin Woodson went 2-2 at 170.
Sumner trio second at West Hancock
Noah (160) and Grant (182) Henderson and Kyle Kuhlmann (195) each earned runner-up at the Al DeLeon Invitational on Saturday in Britt.
Grant and Kuhlmann won four of their five round-robin matches in their weight classes, with four pins for Kuhlmann and three for Grant. Noah went 2-1 with a pin and major decision.
Samuel Egan (113) was third.
West Central swept by Turkey Valley in doubleheader
The host Blue Devils dropped a pair of Upper Iowa Conference games Friday in Maynard, with the boys losing, 64-28, and the girls falling, 59-13.
Creighton Houge scored 15 for the boys. Abby Squires netted seven for the girls.