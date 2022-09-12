Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Warriors went 4-0 at the seven-team Aplington-Parkersburg round-robin tournament Saturday. Wapsie Valley (19-2) beat three ranked teams, including West Delaware (21-13, 17-21, 15-10), AGWSR (21-16, 21-17) and Grundy Center (21-19, 21-18). The Warriors also beat Nashua-Plainfield (21-17, 21-1) and have lost one match this month.

Hannah Knight accrued 47 kills, 37 digs, 2.5 blocks and two aces to help guide the way. Sydney Matthias contributed 70 assists. 31 digs, five kills and three aces, and Emma Jones chipped in 38 digs and seven assists.

