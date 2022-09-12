The Warriors went 4-0 at the seven-team Aplington-Parkersburg round-robin tournament Saturday. Wapsie Valley (19-2) beat three ranked teams, including West Delaware (21-13, 17-21, 15-10), AGWSR (21-16, 21-17) and Grundy Center (21-19, 21-18). The Warriors also beat Nashua-Plainfield (21-17, 21-1) and have lost one match this month.
Hannah Knight accrued 47 kills, 37 digs, 2.5 blocks and two aces to help guide the way. Sydney Matthias contributed 70 assists. 31 digs, five kills and three aces, and Emma Jones chipped in 38 digs and seven assists.
Kalvyn Rosengarten added 18 kills, five blocks, four digs and an assist.
Sumner-Fred goes 4-1 at Linn-Marr tournament
The Cougars claimed the No. 1 seed after going 3-0 in pool play, but were stymied by Davenport Assumption in three sets during the Linn-Mar semifinals Saturday in Linn-Mar.
Sumner (11-4) was 4-1 at the tournament, beating Cedar Rapids Kennedy twice, Tipton and Center Point-Urbana. The Cougars swept Tipton (21-13, 21-13) Kennedy (21-16, 21-17) and CPU (21.4, 21-9) in pool play and beat Kennedy (21-13, 19-21, 15-11) in the quarterfinal draw.
It lost to Assumption, 22-20, 21-23, 15-8.
Isabelle Elliott collected 58 kills, 33 digs and seven aces while Morgan Block added 19 digs, 17 kills, seven aces and a block. Peyton Seehase contributed 34 assists, 10 digs, seven kills, four aces and three blocks.
Alex Buhman garnered 47 assists, 18 digs, seven kills, three aces and 2.5 blocks.
Oelwein goes 1-4 at South Hardin
The Huskies have reached 10 wins for the first time since 2017, but could pick up just one victory Saturday in South Hardin.
Oelwein beat Boone, 21-19, 19-21, 15-6 and fell to Grand View Christian twice (15-21, 22-20, 15-11 and 12-21, 21-15, 15-11), Greene County (21-17, 21-19) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (21-14, 21-14).
Emma Smock dropped 30 digs, 17 kills, four aces, two assists and 1.5 blocks. Zoey Reisner contributed 29 digs and 16 kills. Natalie Crandall garnered 16 digs and 13 kills.
West Central loses three in Jesup
The Blue Devils (2-5) went 0-3 Saturday at Jesup, losing to Upper Iowa foes Central Elkader (22-20, 21-16) and South Winneshiek (24-22, 22-0) and North Linn (21-9, 21-14). No statistics were available as of press time.