COGGON — It was theirs.
Then it wasn’t.
Then it was again.
Then Duane Foster was lifted in the air.
Wapsie Valley overcame a literal last-minute turnover to stop North Linn in the final minute and hold on for a 7-6 Class A quarterfinal victory.
“I’ll be OK if I don’t see that (play out) again,” Foster laughed. “But it ended in our favor.
“What’d we talk about last week? We ride the coattails of the defense. They execute so well, and they’re so coachable. That’s what makes it so fun.”
The Warriors (8-2) picked off Lynx quarterback Tate Haughenbury at the Wapsie Valley 25-yard line as Dawson Schmit rose up to corral Haughnebury’s first-down strike from the 47.
The Warriors gained no yardage on first or second down runs, but forced North Linn (9-1) to burn their final timeouts.
As Wapsie lined up in victory formation, a coach called out “Casey (O’Donnell), don’t kneel right away” to the Warriors quarterback.
That’s when things got interesting.
As Wapsie’s coaches screamed for a neutral-zone infraction penalty, North Linn’s Tyler Stanley ripped the ball out of O’Donnell’s hands and fell on the ball, giving it to the home side with 1:04 on the clock.
“That was a rollercoaster,” junior lineman Keegon Brown said. “We won the game, then we turn it over on our half of the field. We just had to go back, focus up and get it done.”
Added junior linebacker/fullback Hunter Kane, “Even on that (late fumble) when they hit us with that (call), we stayed together. We didn’t get mad at each other, we stayed together.”
Visibly perturbed at the call, the Warriors coaching staff instructed the defense to go back out and hold on.
Haughenbury’s first-down throw was incomplete, and a second-down penalty led to 2nd-and-15 at the Wapsie 27. Another incompletion and a delay of game led to a 3rd-and-20 situation.
The pass was also incomplete.
On fourth down, North Linn’s pocket collapsed and Kane — he of the game-winning touchdown — spent roughly seven seconds chasing Haughenbury.
Kane’s pursuit was always forward, and eventually he tackled the Lynx signal-caller for an 8-yard loss just before Haughenbury threw the ball away.
“I was thinking ‘I’m not letting this guy get any closer to (a) touchdown,’” Kane said. “When I got that tackle, it was amazing.”
The visitor sideline — and fanbase — erupted. With 29.5 seconds left, the ball was theirs. The game was theirs.
“I smiled ear-to-ear,” Brown said. “I loved every second of that play.”
O’Donnell knelt at the snap this time and the clock kept ticking on the Warriors’ season.
“That was a crazy game, that’s all I have to say,” Schmit said. “That last minute was just insane.”
Kane scored on a 74-yard run with 39 seconds left in the first half. Braden Knight’s extra point was the difference in the game.
“We have a young team that’s very coachable,” Foster said. “That’s why we are in the position we are. … This is as fun as it gets right here.”
The Warriors allowed Brady Klendworth’s 4-yard run on North Linn’s opening drive, but snuffed out the 2-point conversion when Tucker Ladeburg forced Austin Himler to lose yardage on the play.
Mason Harter and Brown forced and recovered fumbles for Wapsie while Schmit picked off two passes and Andrew Westpfahl collected one interception.
Jacob Schoer recovered North Linn’s onside kick to open the second half.
“That’s about how it goes here,” Brown said of a seven-game win streak. “We believe in our coaches, we work every day like it’s our last and we have the same way every game.”
The Warriors will face East Buchanan in Winthrop next Friday.