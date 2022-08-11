A team state meet appearance.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 5:18 pm
A team state meet appearance.
One win short of Cedar Falls.
One win short of Cedar Rapids.
Wapsie Valley’s 2021 fall season provided postseason runs for three of the four teams, with girls’ cross-country reaching the pinnacle of its season for the first time in two decades.
Three of those runners are back for another shot, bolstered by a large freshman class. Four boys are back from last season, with a freshman class that makes up half the varsity program currently.
Duane Foster’s football program reeled off seven consecutive victories once it hit mid-September, with a state quarterfinal loss preventing the Warriors (8-3) from reaching the A semifinal round at Northern Iowa. A good amount of depth returns, with a large senior class at its core.
Austin Shepherd’s first season ended with two set losses and a five-set regional championship loss. Two everyday seniors and three college-level competitors graduated, but a strong senior group and experience around it has its sight set on another postseason run.
Sports Editor
