The Warriors (6-2) will host Saint Ansgar (5-3) in a No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed game Friday in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Wapsie is one of three area teams to reach the postseason.

North Fayette Valley placed third in District 4 of 2A and will play at Crestwood (5-3) on Friday. Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4) placed fourth in 1A-4 and heads to Sigourney to face Sigourney/Keota (6-2).

