The Warriors (6-2) will host Saint Ansgar (5-3) in a No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed game Friday in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Wapsie is one of three area teams to reach the postseason.
North Fayette Valley placed third in District 4 of 2A and will play at Crestwood (5-3) on Friday. Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4) placed fourth in 1A-4 and heads to Sigourney to face Sigourney/Keota (6-2).
Oelwein (2-6) is scheduled to host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-8) in a final regular season game. West Central’s season has ended.
In all classes, four four-team pods will be drawn after the first-round ngames.
Wapsie Valley 52, BCLUW 6
Casey O’Donnell threw for four touchdowns and the Warriors garnered five takeaways, including Mason Harter’s fumble return for a touchdown Friday in Conrad.
Harter picked up a fumble and returned it 34 yards and Traeton Sauerbrei intercepted two passes. Fumble recoveries by Tucker Ladeburg and Braden Strottman also gave Wapsie (6-2, 5-1 A-District 3) short fields during the road win.
Braden Knight ran for 161 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 58 yards and two scores; he also had a sack.
Dawson Schmit and Kane Schmitz also caught TDs from O’Donnell, who threw for 120 yards.
Columbus Catholic 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
The Cougars (4-4, 2-3) saw Davis VanSickle throw a touchdown, but also three interceptions Friday in Waterloo. Sumner also ran for just 22 yards, with Noah Henderson’s 17 as the best mark. Henderson caught the 22-yard score and Trace Meyer grabbed two balls for 37 yards. Meyer also made 10 tackles.
Turkey Valley 73, West Central 32
Brandon Cushion ran for 115 yards and three scores but the Trojans (6-1, 5-0 8Man-3) forced four turnovers, ran an interception back for a TD and rushed for seven scores Friday in Jackson Junction.
Creighton Houge scored via rush (13 carries, 48 yards) and reception (two catches, 32 yards) and made seven tackles. Cushion made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass for the Blue Devils (4-5, 2-2).