FAIRBANK — Worried?
Not in the slightest.
Facing a North Iowa Cedar League foe, Wapsie Valley opened the Class 2A Region 7 tournament with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 sweep against Columbus Catholic on Wednesday.
There were brief points of trepidation for the home team against a former NICL East rival, but senior outside hitters Lydia Imbrogno and Hannah Knight believed the team’s approach aided in those moments.
“I would say there was no pressure,” Imbrogno said. “Just getting through it, staying together as a team. Just fix those little errors here and there and stay aggressive.”
Wapsie (24-11) found itself behind the Sailors (21-21) in the third frame off a three-point run for a 10-7 deficit. A net violation by the visitors set up a five-point run and a 12-10 advantage.
After Columbus closed within one, Kalvyn Rosengarten’s block opened a four-point spurt and a 16-11 edge. Imbrogno laid down a block and kill and Sydney Matthias dropped a kill as well.
It was the surge the Warriors needed, as they later increased the lead to 18-12 and then 21-13 on Imbrogno’s ace.
Three straight kills brought the Sailors within five, but they never got closer.
Rosengarten’s kill closed the match.
“It was very fun,” Knight said. “We have some things to work on, but it was a good atmosphere.”
Columbus used a 5-0 run in the first frame to turn a 12-8 deficit into a 13-12 lead, but a Sailors hitting error and a Rosengarten block put the home team ahead. It was knotted at 14 before another five consecutive points went to Wapsie for a 19-14 lead.
Emma Jones collected a pair of aces to highlight the run.
Columbus closed within 19-16, then 20-19 on a hitting error.
Kills from Imbrogno and Knight helped propel the host ahead 24-19 and Becca Platte closed the set on a kill.
Kills from Anna Curley and Platte put the home team up 8-4 in the second, and later another Curley kill kick-started a six-point surge. Wapsie collected three kills and a Brooklyn Etringer ace in the run and the Warriors led by as many as nine (21-12) before closing it for a 2-0 lead.
“Anytime we see an NICL team in postseason, you know it’s going to be a fight. And Columbus put up a tough fight,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “We were back and forth a lot of the match until finally we started to break away. It was a little later than I wanted, but we broke away at times we needed to.”
Imbrogno posted 15 kills and 13 digs for a double-double, with four aces and 1.5 blocks. Knight added eight digs and seven kills.
Jones posted 17 digs and three aces and Platte collected 13 digs, five kills and a block. Rosengarten contributed five kills and a block.
“I think it was a super-fun win,” Imbrogno said. “We played very competitive, ripped the ball.”
Wapsie Valley faces another NICL foe, Grundy Center, on Monday in the semifinal. The Spartans beat the Warriors for third place at the NICL tournament, but the Warriors swept the Spartans in three on Oct. 12.
“Playing Grundy Center again, so the key is to be aggressive,” Shepherd said. “That’s our game. As long as we’re aggressive and attacking the ball … we’ll really drive hard.”